Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Teams spend more on bowlers; Bhuvi gets Rs 10.75 cr

IPL 2025 auction Day 2: Teams spend more on bowlers; Bhuvi gets Rs 10.75 cr

Out of the top 10 buys on Day 2, six were fast bowlers

IPL 2025 mega auction
IPL 2025 mega auction
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:09 PM IST
Day 2 of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) mega auction saw teams spending heavily on bowlers, with United Spirits’ Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shelling out Rs 10.75 crore for fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar. This marked the highest spend on Day 2.
 
Out of the top 10 buys on Day 2, six were fast bowlers. Reliance Industries (RIL)-owned Mumbai Indians (MI) made the second-highest spend of the day, paying Rs 9.25 crore for bowler Deepak Chahar.
 
“In the auction, you have to be prepared for disappointments,” said Akash Ambani, representing MI, during a press conference streamed live on JioCinema. “We have got our playing 12. Over the last three years, we have thought a lot, and I think we are ready for the new T20 game.”
 
He added that he was disappointed about losing many ex-MI players in the auction. MI, which has won the IPL trophy five times, last secured the title in 2020.
 
At the start of Day 1's auction, the cumulative amount of all IPL teams’ funds totalled Rs 641.5 crore. By the end of Day 1, the cumulative funds had decreased to Rs 173.55 crore. Punjab Kings (PBKS) had the highest fund allocation for Day 1 at Rs 110.5 crore, which dropped to Rs 10.90 crore before the start of the accelerated auction.
 
For Day 2, RCB had the highest amount in their purse at Rs 30.65 crore, which decreased to Rs 14.15 crore after 116 players were auctioned. Australian cricketer Josh Hazlewood emerged as the most expensive buy on Day 2 at Rs 12.50 crore.
 
Sun TV Network’s SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) began Day 2 with the lowest remaining fund at Rs 45 crore. This amount dropped to Rs 5.15 crore after 116 players were auctioned.

Out of 116 players auctioned before the start of the accelerated auction, 89 were sold, with the cumulative amount spent by IPL teams reaching Rs 549.30 crore.  IPL 2025 mega auction Updates
 
By the time 140 players were sold, the cumulative spending rose to Rs 612.25 crore, with 81 players remaining unsold.
 
Several international players went unsold, including New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson and fellow Kiwi Glenn Phillips. Among Indian batsmen, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, and all-rounder Shardul Thakur remained unsold.
 
The JSW and GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals acquired top players in the first session of Day 2, according to a statement from the franchise.
 
Speaking about their acquisitions, Venugopal Rao, director of cricket for Delhi Capitals (IPL), said, “This time, our batting and bowling are very compact. Our bowling lineup is experienced. We have strengthened our fast bowling with Starc, Natarajan, Mohit, and Mukesh, who are all experienced. They will combine with our spinners Axar and Kuldeep, so our bowling lineup is very experienced. Batters will win matches for us, but bowlers will win us the title.”
 
On acquiring IPL veteran Faf du Plessis, Sourav Ganguly, director of cricket for Delhi Capitals (WPL) and JSW Sports, said, “He has been very good in this (T20) format. He had a terrific CPL and MLC. Another part of Faf's ability is his leadership, so we are extremely happy and surprised that we got him for this amount.”
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

