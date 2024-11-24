DC's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) showcased a mix of calculated aggression and strategic depth at the IPL 2025 mega auction, securing seven players to bolster their squad in Jeddah on Sunday (November 24). The franchise splurged on marquee names while also investing in promising uncapped talent, aiming for a balanced team composition for the IPL 2025.

KL Rahul headlines DC’s high-profile buys

Star India batter KL Rahul emerged as the biggest buy for DC, with the team shelling out a hefty Rs 14 crore to secure the experienced opener. Rahul, a proven match-winner and versatile player, is expected to be a key pillar in DC's top order.

Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc joins DC’s ranks

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, known for his lethal bowling, was another significant addition. Acquired for Rs 11.75 crore, Starc brings a wealth of experience and an ability to deliver in crunch situations, adding a potent edge to DC’s bowling attack.

T. Natarajan strengthens the pace battery

DC further bolstered their bowling lineup with the inclusion of left-arm pacer T. Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore. Natarajan’s pinpoint yorkers and death-overs expertise make him a valuable asset for the franchise.

Jake Fraser-McGurk adds international flair

Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was snapped up for Rs 9 crore. Known for his aggressive stroke play, Fraser-McGurk’s inclusion is expected to add firepower to DC’s middle order.

Harry Brook brings versatility

England's Harry Brook joined DC for Rs 6.25 crore. Brook's recent exploits in international cricket underline his potential as a dynamic finisher, capable of turning games around in tight situations.

Investing in uncapped talent

DC also made smart moves by investing in uncapped players. Sameer Rizvi, a rising talent, was picked up for Rs 95 lakh after starting with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Karun Nair, known for his domestic cricket prowess, was bought for Rs 50 lakh. Both players provide depth and options for DC's squad. Full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 MEGA AUCTION Full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped KL Rahul RS 2 crore Rs 14 crore Capped Mitchell Starc RS 2 crore Rs 11.75 crore Capped T. Natarajan RS 2 crore Rs 10.75 crore Capped Jake Fraser-Mcgurk RS 2 crore Rs 9 crore Capped Harry Brook RS 2 crore Rs 6.25 crore Capped Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 Lakh Rs 95 lakh Uncapped Karun Nair Rs 30 lakh Rs 50 lakh Uncapped Ashutosh Sharma Rs 30 Lakh Rs 3.8 crore Uncapped Mohit Sharma Rs 50 lakh Rs 2.2 crore Uncapped Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 crore Rs 95 crore Uncapped