DC's most expensive player, full list of players bought in IPL 2025 auction

Check Delhi Capitals' full squad, players' salary, most expensive player, list of retained players ahead of IPL 2025 here

Full list of players bagged by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 auction
Full list of players bagged by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 auction
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:18 PM IST
Delhi Capitals (DC) showcased a mix of calculated aggression and strategic depth at the IPL 2025 mega auction, securing seven players to bolster their squad in Jeddah on Sunday (November 24). The franchise splurged on marquee names while also investing in promising uncapped talent, aiming for a balanced team composition for the IPL 2025.
 
KL Rahul headlines DC’s high-profile buys
  Star India batter KL Rahul emerged as the biggest buy for DC, with the team shelling out a hefty Rs 14 crore to secure the experienced opener. Rahul, a proven match-winner and versatile player, is expected to be a key pillar in DC’s top order.   
 
Veteran pacer Mitchell Starc joins DC’s ranks
  Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, known for his lethal bowling, was another significant addition. Acquired for Rs 11.75 crore, Starc brings a wealth of experience and an ability to deliver in crunch situations, adding a potent edge to DC’s bowling attack.

T. Natarajan strengthens the pace battery
  DC further bolstered their bowling lineup with the inclusion of left-arm pacer T. Natarajan for Rs 10.75 crore. Natarajan’s pinpoint yorkers and death-overs expertise make him a valuable asset for the franchise.
 
Jake Fraser-McGurk adds international flair
  Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk was snapped up for Rs 9 crore. Known for his aggressive stroke play, Fraser-McGurk’s inclusion is expected to add firepower to DC’s middle order.
 
Harry Brook brings versatility
  England’s Harry Brook joined DC for Rs 6.25 crore. Brook’s recent exploits in international cricket underline his potential as a dynamic finisher, capable of turning games around in tight situations. 
 
Investing in uncapped talent
  DC also made smart moves by investing in uncapped players. Sameer Rizvi, a rising talent, was picked up for Rs 95 lakh after starting with a base price of Rs 30 lakh. Karun Nair, known for his domestic cricket prowess, was bought for Rs 50 lakh. Both players provide depth and options for DC’s squad. 

Full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025 MEGA AUCTION

 
Full list of players bought by Delhi Capitals
Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
KL Rahul RS 2 crore Rs 14 crore Capped
Mitchell Starc RS 2 crore Rs 11.75 crore Capped
T. Natarajan RS 2 crore Rs 10.75 crore Capped
Jake Fraser-Mcgurk RS 2 crore Rs 9 crore Capped
Harry Brook RS 2 crore Rs 6.25 crore Capped
Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 Lakh Rs 95 lakh Uncapped
Karun Nair Rs 30 lakh Rs 50 lakh Uncapped
Ashutosh Sharma Rs 30 Lakh Rs 3.8 crore Uncapped
Mohit Sharma Rs 50 lakh Rs 2.2 crore Uncapped
Delhi Capitals retained players list
Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees
Retention 1 Axar Patel (16.50 cr)
Retention 2 Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr)
Retention 3 Tristan Stubbs (10 cr)
Retention 4 Abishek Porel (4 cr) 
 
