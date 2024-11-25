DC full squad for IPL 2025: Players' list and their salary after auction

Delhi Capitals full squad and player salaries Player Base Price Winning Bid Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped KL Rahul RS 2 crore Rs 14 crore Capped Mitchell Starc RS 2 crore Rs 11.75 crore Capped T. Natarajan RS 2 crore Rs 10.75 crore Capped Jake Fraser-Mcgurk RS 2 crore Rs 9 crore Capped Harry Brook RS 2 crore Rs 6.25 crore Capped Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 Lakh Rs 95 lakh Uncapped Karun Nair Rs 30 lakh Rs 50 lakh Uncapped Ashutosh Sharma Rs 30 Lakh Rs 3.8 crore Uncapped Mohit Sharma Rs 50 lakh Rs 2.2 crore Uncapped Sameer Rizvi Rs 30 lakhs Rs 95 lakhs Uncapped Karun Nair Rs 30 lakhs Rs 50 lakhs Uncapped Darshan Nalkande Rs 30 lakhs Rs 30 lakhs Uncapped

Squad Outlook: A Balanced Team for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals have built a squad that balances experience and youth, retaining core players while adding fresh talent to address gaps. With a strong top order, a dynamic bowling attack, and promising uncapped players, the team looks prepared to compete at the highest level. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs form the backbone of the team, while the addition of KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc brings much-needed firepower and reliability. The focus on uncapped players like Ashutosh Sharma and Sameer Rizvi signals DC’s intent to invest in the future.

Delhi Capitals list of retained players for IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals retained players list Category Player name and IPL salary in rupees Retention 1 Axar Patel (16.50 cr) Retention 2 Kuldeep Yadav (13.25 cr) Retention 3 Tristan Stubbs (10 cr) Retention 4 Abishek Porel (4 cr)

With a well-rounded squad featuring a blend of seasoned campaigners and rising stars, Delhi Capitals are well-positioned to challenge for the IPL 2025 title. Their strategic purchases and reliance on a strong core could make them one of the most formidable sides this season. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see how this revamped DC team performs.

The Delhi Capitals have finalised their squad for the IPL 2025 season following an exciting mega auction. With a mix of retained stars and strategic auction purchases, the team aims to mount a strong challenge for their maiden IPL title. Here's a breakdown of the squad, key signings, and the outlook for the upcoming season.