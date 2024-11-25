Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rishabh Pant set to score big with advertisers after IPL mega auction

Brand experts think that the people (brand management consultants Anant Arora and Indranil Blah) who are managing Pant will definitely hike his price

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:16 PM IST
He doesn’t need to hit today. He’s going big anyway,” Indian batsman Virat Kohli made a light-hearted comment on Rishabh Pant in Australia while playing the Border Gavaskar Trophy test match on Sunday, in an oblique reference to the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.
 
While Pant has batted his way to being the highest auctioned player at the IPL auction at Rs 27 crore, experts believe he has many more sixes to hit and needs to be consistent to become the face of Indian cricket.
 
However, they also say Pant for now has definitely attracted the attention of brands. So far, Pant has 15 brands signed with him. This number is yet to reach new heights, boosting Pant as a brand.
 
“Pant is currently valued at about $15 million and I feel his value will go up by anywhere between 30 per cent and 40 per cent for deals,” Harikrishnan Pillai, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, a creative digital marketing agency, told Business Standard in a virtual interaction. Pillai has worked with Zee Network and Reliance Broadcast before co-founding TheSmallBigIdea.
 
“Brand deals are not new to Pant. What is interesting is the trajectory — from Rs 1.5-2 crore a few years ago to Rs 27 crore today, his brand deals will also see these astronomical jumps,” Pillai added.
 
First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

