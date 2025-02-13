2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Australia Playing 11, SL vs AUS live streaming

When Australia cricket team will take the field on February 14 (Friday) at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Steve Smith's men will not only aim to level the two-match series but also brush up their final preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Like India and England, the Kangaroos are also not playing any warm-up match before their Champions Trophy opener against England on February 22 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sri Lanka's victory in the first ODI was built on a captain's knock from Charith Asalanka, who led from the front with a magnificent 127 off 126 balls. His innings helped Sri Lanka post a total of 214, a target that proved too steep for Australia's struggling batting lineup.

Australian Batters Falter Under Pressure

Australia’s response was far from convincing, as key batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne managed just 12 and 15 runs, respectively. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey showed some resistance with a 41-run effort, but it was not enough to prevent his side from being bundled out for 165, handing Sri Lanka a commanding 49-run victory.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI Playing 11

Australia playing 11 (probable): Alex Carey(wk), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(wk), Kamindu Mendis

Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches played: 105

Australia won: 64

Sri Lanka won: 37

No result: 4

Tied: 0

Squads:

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Starc, Ben Dwarshuis.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Mohamed Shiraz.

Sri Lanka vs Australia live telecast, SL vs AUS live streaming details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI be played?

The 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and Australia will be played on Friday, February 14.

Where will the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI match be available in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI match in India on Sony Ten 2.

What time the toss for 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place?

The toss for the SL vs AUS 2nd ODI match will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

What time will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Australia begin?

The SL vs AUS 2nd ODI match on February 14 will start at 10 AM IST.

Where will the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Australia 2nd ODI match be available in India?

The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI match will be available on the Sony LIV application and website.