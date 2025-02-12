Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: South Africa win the toss; opt to bat first
LiveNew Update

PAK vs SA live score, ODI Tri-series 2025: South Africa win the toss; opt to bat first

PAK vs SA live score updates: The FanCode app and website will livestream the ODI Tri-series match between Pakistan and South Africa

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Pakistan vs South Africa live updates
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Pakistan and South Africa will face off in a virtual semifinal on February 12 in Karachi, with a spot in the ODI Tri-series final against New Zealand at stake. Both teams lost to New Zealand in their previous matches, securing the Kiwis' place in the final. As hosts of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan will be eager to avoid an early exit, while South Africa will aim for a confidence-boosting win ahead of the Champions Trophy next week.
 
Pakistan are favourites against South Africa in their crucial ODI Tri-series clash, given home advantage and the Proteas missing several key players. However, the Men in Green face pressure after their loss to New Zealand, with concerns over team selection ahead of the Champions Trophy.
 
South Africa, missing seven main squad members due to SA20 commitments, entered as underdogs but will gain a boost with Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj available for the third ODI. A defeat for Pakistan against a weakened Proteas squad could spark further criticism as they prepare to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.  In the match Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and has opted to bat first.
 
Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series: Playing 11 
Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed
 
South Africa playing 11: Matthew Breetzke, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Kyle Verreynne(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
 
Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head in ODIs 
South Africa lead Pakistan by a long margin in their ODI head-to-head record.
  • Total matches played: 86
  • Pakistan won: 33
  • South Africa won: 52
  • No result: 1
  • Tied: 0
Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series live toss 
Coin flip between Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and South Africa’s Temba Bavuma is at 2 PM IST today.
 
ODI Tri-series: Pakistan vs South Africa live telecast in India 
Sony Sports Network will telecast the PAK vs SA ODI Tri-series match in India on Sony Ten 1.
 
ODI Tri-series: PAK vs SA live streaming in India 
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series match will be available on the FanCode application and website.
 
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs South Africa ODI Tri-series live score and match updates here.

2:44 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 4 0 0 0 1; South Africa 11/0 after 3 overs; Temba Bavuma 9 (15)  Tony de Zorzi 1 (3)
 
Shaheen continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Single to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - The skipper pushes it towards cover but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 4 - He is beaten on the next ball whizzing past his off stump.
 
Ball 3 - He pushes it towards point this time but no run.
 
Ball 2 - Bavuma fins the gap this time towards cover and gets a FOUR.
 
Ball 1 - Bavuma hits it towards cover but no run.

2:40 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 1 1 1lb 0 1; South Africa 6/0 after 2 overs; Temba Bavuma 4 (9)  Tony de Zorzi 1 (3)
 
Naseem into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Another single taken towards backward sq, leg.
 
Ball 5 - Bavuma blocks the next one.
 
Ball 4 - A LBW appeal but umpire says no. No review taken by Rizwan. 1 run.
 
Ball 3 - Bavuma takes a quick single this time towards mid on.
 
Ball 2 - de Zorzi de Zorzi takes a risky single as Bavuma would've out by direct hit.
 
Ball 1 - Bavuma mishits it towards third man for a single.

2:34 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 0; South Africa 1/0 after 1 over; Temba Bavuma 1 (5)  Tony de Zorzi 0 (1)
 
Shaheen begins the attack
 
Ball 6 - De Zorzi blocks the last ball.
 
Ball 5 - This time Bavuma cuts towards back point to get off the mark with a single.
 
Ball 4 - He is beaten this time as tries to cut the outside off delivery and misses by an inch.
 
Ball 3 - Another punch towards point but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 2 - A push towards cover but no run.
 
Ball 1 - Bavuma leaves the first delivery going outside off stump.

2:25 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: National anthems underway!

Both nation's national anthems are underway after which the virtual semi-final will begin in Karachi.

2:18 PM

PAK vs SA LIVE UPDATES: Karachi Pitch report

Pitch Report | Aamer Sohail: The outfield is lightning quick. Average score in the last 5 years is 290. This pitch is so welcoming to the batters and at times offers something for the spinners. If there's dew around, it might be hard work for the bowlers. The pitch is hard, there's grass to help the ball slide onto the bat.

2:17 PM

PAK vs SA LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Playing 11

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

2:15 PM

PAK vs SA LIVE UPDATES: Proteas Playing 11

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

2:04 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: South Africa win the toss

South Africa win the toss and opt to bat first

1:58 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan need a win

Pakistan will want to win the game today as the last thing they want would be to exit before final in this series right before hosting the ICC Champions Trophy starting next Wednesday.

1:50 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: Huge boost for Proteas

South Africa, missing seven main squad members due to SA20 commitments, entered as underdogs but will gain a boost with Heinrich Klaasen and Keshav Maharaj available for the third ODI.

1:40 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: Points table

Teams Matches Won Lost Tied NR Points NRR
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.906
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.249
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.56

1:27 PM

PAK vs SA, ODI Tri-Series, LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the third and final group stage match of the ODI Tri-series in Pakistan, where the hosts will take on Proteas in  a virtual semifinal to book their place in the final against New Zealand.
Topics :Pakistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamCricket

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

