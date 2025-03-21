Abhishek Bachchan promotes European T20 Premier League in Dublin, Ireland

Acclaimed actor, entrepreneur, and sports enthusiast, Abhishek Bachchan, received a warm reception in Dublin as he promoted the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The ETPL is an ICC-approved T20 franchise tournament that aims to expand cricket’s global presence, building a unique collaboration between Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, while attracting top-tier talent from all over the globe.

Scheduled to run from July 15 to August 3, 2025, the ETPL will showcase some of the world’s best players, further solidifying its status as a prestigious tournament in the international T20 calendar. The inaugural edition of the league will take place in Dublin and Rotterdam, uniting fans in a celebration of cricket’s growing influence across Europe.

During his promotional trip, Bachchan participated in Ireland’s famous St. Patrick’s Day festivities, where he was met with enthusiastic support from both local fans and the Indian community. He also visited the Indian Embassy in Dublin, where he received a warm welcome from India’s Ambassador to Ireland, Shri Akhilesh Mishra.

Abhishek Bachchan, along with his fellow ETPL co-owners, Priyanka Kaul and Saurav Banerjee, were presented with a traditional shamrock by Cricket Ireland CEO Warren Deutrom and Irish cricket legend Kevin O'Brien. This symbolic gesture highlighted the league’s commitment to promoting cultural and sporting exchange worldwide. O’Brien’s involvement also emphasized the deep ties between the league and Ireland’s rich cricketing tradition.

Abhishek Bachchan, Co-founder of ETPL, shared his thoughts: “Visiting Dublin has been an incredible experience. The warmth and hospitality shown by the people here have been overwhelming, and I look forward to coming back often. The European T20 Premier League has formed a special connection between me and Ireland, one I’ll always treasure. This league is not just another tournament; it’s a catalyst for change in cricket. As the sport grows beyond its traditional boundaries, ETPL will serve as a vibrant, global stage bringing together players, fans, and cultures. It’s not just about celebrating talent; it’s about igniting a movement that will have a lasting impact on cricket around the world.”

Akhilesh Mishra, Ambassador of India to Ireland, remarked: “It was a pleasure to welcome Abhishek Bachchan and his partners Priyanka Kaul and Saurav Banerjee at the Embassy and to learn about their initiative to launch the European T20 Premier League with the support of Cricket Ireland. The ETPL initiative comes at a crucial time, with the Indian-origin diaspora in Ireland, numbering around one hundred thousand, reaching a critical mass that can help promote cricket at the local level across various counties in Ireland. We wish them the best of luck with this exciting project.”

Saurav Banerjee, Co-Owner of ETPL, added: “With the backing of the three national cricket boards, ETPL is set to reshape the global cricket landscape. Cricket is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, and ETPL represents a strategic step in expanding the sport. The tournament will feature top international players alongside European stars, sparking interest throughout the continent and beyond.”

A Truly Global League with European Roots

The ETPL is designed to capture the imagination of fans across Europe and international markets, with teams representing major cities such as Dublin and Belfast in Ireland, Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland. The league’s franchise model, inspired by top global T20 leagues, will combine international and local talent, ensuring a balance between competitive play and grassroots growth, setting a new standard for T20 leagues worldwide.

With its strategic positioning, innovative format, and focus on expanding cricket’s global reach, ETPL is set to become a key fixture on the international cricket calendar.