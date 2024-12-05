Abhishek hits 28-ball century; check full list of fastest tons in T20s

The young Indian batter Abhishek Sharma continues his purple patch with the bat as he adds yet another feat to the long list of records broken in the ongoing 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament. Sharma, on Thursday, December 5, while chasing a small target of 142 against Meghalaya, smashed a brilliant 28-ball century to equal his compatriot Urvil Patel’s record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian and the second-fastest overall after Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan, who smashed a 27-ball ton against Cyprus earlier this year.
Full list of fastest centuries in T20 cricket
|Fastest T20 centuries list
|Player
|Balls
|Team
|Opponent
|Year
|Sahil Chauhan
|27
|Estonia
|Cyprus
|2024
|Urvil Patel
|28
|Gujarat
|Tripura
|2024
|Abhishek Sharma
|28
|Punjab
|Meghalaya
|2024
|Chris Gayle
|30
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Pune Warriors
|2013
|Rishabh Pant
|32
|Delhi
|Himachal Pradesh
|2018
|Sikandar Raza
|33
|Zimbabwe
|Gambia
|2024
|Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|33
|Namibia
|Nepal
|2024
|Wihan Lubbe
|33
|North West
|Limpopo
|2018
|Kushal Malla
|34
|Nepal
|Mongolia
|2023
|Andrew Symonds
|34
|Kent
|Middlesex
|2004
|Sean Abbott
|34
|Surrey
|Kent
|2023
|David Miller
|35
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|2017
|Rohit Sharma
|35
|India
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|Louis van der Westhuizen
|35
|Namibia
|Kenya
|2011
|Sudesh Wickramasekara
|35
|Czechia
|Turkey
|2019
|Martin Guptill
|35
|Worcestershire
|Northamptonshire
|2018
Match summary
Meghalaya struggled early after winning the toss and opting to bat first, managing only 142/7 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the standout bowler for Punjab, taking 2 wickets for 24 runs, supported by Ramandeep Singh, who claimed 2 wickets for 18 runs.
Meghalaya’s top scorers were Arpit Bhatewara (31 off 31 balls) and Yogesh Tiwari (20 off 17 balls). Anish Charak (4* off 1 ball) and Riboklang Hynniewta (7* off 3 balls) provided some late resistance, but the team could not capitalise on their start. The fall of regular wickets halted Meghalaya’s progress, and they were restricted to a total of 142/7, with a run rate of 7.10.
Punjab made light work of the chase, reaching 143/3 in just 9.3 overs. Once again, it was captain Abhishek Sharma who stole the spotlight with a blistering knock of 106* off 29 balls, hitting 8 fours and 11 sixes at a strike rate of 365.51.
His explosive innings guided Punjab to victory with ease. Sohraab Dhaliwal (22 off 15 balls) and Ramandeep Singh (8* off 4 balls) provided useful support. Meghalaya’s bowlers could not find a breakthrough, and Punjab secured a comfortable win by 7 wickets, maintaining a staggering run rate of 15.15.