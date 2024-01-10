Home / Cricket / News / Adams named New Zealand bowling coach for Pakistan series

Adams named New Zealand bowling coach for Pakistan series

Andre Adams: Bowling coach New Zealand. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Auckland

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 4:11 PM IST
Former New Zealand international Andre Adams will join the Blackcaps support staff for the home T20I series against Pakistan beginning January 12.

Adams will work as bowling coach for the five-match series as part of head coach Gary Stead's coaching group, which also features regular batting coach Luke Ronchi.

The decision follows Adams' work as pace-bowling coach for the New Zealand women's team during the side's 2023 tour to South Africa.

New Zealand Strength and Conditioning coach Chris Donaldson and Team Performance Manager Simon Insley will both take a break during the series against Pakistan with their roles being filled by Matt Long and Dave Meiring respectively.

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

