After retirement reversal in ODIs, Tamim steps down as Bangladesh captain

Left-handed batter Tamim Iqbal has decided to step down as Bangladesh ODI captain after a recurring back injury ruled him out of the upcoming Asia Cup

Press Trust of India Dhaka
Tamim Iqbal, when he announced retirement from international cricket. Photo: @TamimOfficial28

Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 5:28 PM IST
Left-handed batter Tamim Iqbal has decided to step down as Bangladesh ODI captain after a recurring back injury ruled him out of the upcoming Asia Cup.

The continental ODI tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 31 to September 2.

The 34-year-old, who had announced his shock retirement from ODIs during the home series against Afghanistan before withdrawing his decision, will be eyeing the rubber against visiting New Zealand to get back into reckoning for the World Cup in India.

"I will step down as captain and concentrate as a player and try to give my best whenever the opportunity comes," Tamim said during a press conference on Thursday.

"I believe injury is an issue. I took an injection (on July 28), but it is like a hit or miss. I have told them (the board) about the problem. I have always kept the team over everything else. So keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision."

Tamim had withdrawn his decision to retire the last time after an intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina but said this time he has informed her.

"I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood," Tamim said.

Tamim also had discussions with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan and cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus at Hassan's residence regarding his decision.

Tamim has been suffering from an injury in his L4 and L5 (two lowest vertebrae of the lumbar spine) in his back and has been given two injections to relieve the pain. He will be able to return to training only by the end of this month.

Tamim Iqbal Asia Cup Bangladesh cricket team

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 5:28 PM IST

