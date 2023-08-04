Home / Cricket / IPL / News / CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

CONFIRMED! Andy Flower appointed as new RCB head coach ahead of IPL 2024

Media reports suggests that RCB has already cracked a deal with Andy Flower while the Bangalore-based franchise is trying to bring AB de Villiers as the mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Andy Flower's coaching commitment with Lucknow Super Giants ended in 2023 after the end of his two-year tenure.

After a trophy-less 16 seasons in Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is set to get new coaching staff set up with former Zimbabwe skipper Andy Flower and South African legend AB de Villers likely to take charge of RCB from 17th edition of IPL (IPL 2024).

According to a cricbuzz report, the Bangalore-based franchise is very close to bringing Flower as head coach or director of cricket. Meanwhile, RCB is also trying to get its former match-winner AB de Villiers to the coaching set-up. 

Notably, before the start of IPL 2023, de Villers hinted that he might come back to RCB set-up in some capacity in future. 

The former England and Lucknow Super Giants coach will replace Mike Hesson, whose tenure at RCB concludes on August 31. 


The report also states that other members of RCB support staff, including head coach Sanjay Bangar, could also leave after Hesson's departure. 

Andy Flower's coaching record

Flower's coaching commitment with Lucknow Super Giants ended in 2023 after the end of his two-year tenure. 

In the past, he was also associated with IPL team Punjab Kings. Flower became a renowned coach after his successes with England's cricket team.

He has also worked closely with many T20 franchises around the world. 
 
T20 league Franchise Year
Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Lucia Zouks 2020
Pakistan Super League (PSL) Multan Sultans 2021
ILT20 Gulf Giants 2023

In the recently concluded Ashes series 2023, Flower also worked as a consultant with the Australia cricket team.

