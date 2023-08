After leading India to a 2-1 ODI series win, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men In Blue in the first of the five-match series against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad today. India will be without their senior players, and it will be a good opportunity for the youngsters to express themselves given 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in Caribbean Island. WI vs IND 1st T20I Live Scorecard West Indies batting India bowling Runs-63 Wickets-03 Batter 1- Nicholas Pooran Overs-09 Batter 2- Rovman Powell Bowler- Kuldeep Yadav India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing 11 India Playing 11 Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar West Indies Playing 11 Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for free The live telecast of India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 1st ODI for free Stay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here: Read More