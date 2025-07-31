Arshdeep, Kuldeep & Abhimanyu, three players who warmed the bench in ENG

ALSO READ: Gill surpasses Gavaskar as Indian captain with most runs in a Test series The final chapter of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England is now underway, with both teams facing off in the fifth and final Test of the series at Kennington Oval in London. India made four changes to their squad ahead of the match, with Karun Nair, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Dhruv Jurel returning to the XI in place of Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj and Rishabh Pant.

Including injury replacement Nitish Kumar Reddy and pacer Anshul Kamboj, India had a total of 16 players available across the five-Test series. With Jurel’s inclusion in the final Test, 13 players were used, meaning three members of the squad went without any game time—Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

But why did these players fail to find a place in the playing XI? A closer look: Bad timing for Arshdeep Out of the three unused players, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh came closest to making the playing XI. He was in contention to debut in the second Test, but the team management backed Akash Deep’s experience. Arshdeep was again in the reckoning for the fourth Test, but was ruled out just before the match, with debut honours going to Anshul Kamboj. Finally, there was speculation that Arshdeep would debut in the fifth Test at Manchester, replacing Bumrah. Skipper Shubman Gill even hinted at the possibility, but Prasidh Krishna was ultimately preferred, extending Arshdeep’s wait for a Test debut.