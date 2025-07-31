Home / Cricket / News / Gill loses fifth toss as captain, extends India's toss-losing streak to 15

Gill loses fifth toss as captain, extends India's toss-losing streak to 15

India's toss-losing streak began in January against England in the third T20I of the five-match series

Shubman Gill
India's captain Shubman Gill walks to train before the start of play. (Photo: PTI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The 2025 Anderson Tendulkar Trophy between India and England has seen several records tumble—some desired, others not. One of the more unwanted milestones came in the form of India's prolonged misfortune at the coin toss.
 
With their toss loss in the third Test at Lord’s, India recorded their 13th consecutive defeat at the coin flip, surpassing the West Indies’ previous record of 12 consecutive toss losses in international cricket across formats in 1999 season.
 
The streak, however, continued in the fourth Test at Manchester, making India the first team to lose 15 tosses in a row. And the new India Test captain has not been getting lucky anyway in London as he lost his fifth toss in a row. With this, India captain Shubman Gill extended India's toss-losing streak to 15th. 
India’s toss-losing streak began in January against England in the third T20 International of the five-match series. It continued with all three tosses lost in the ODI series that followed, five more losses in the Champions Trophy 2025, and another four toss defeats in the ongoing Test series. 
Team Tosses Lost Period
India 15 Jan 31, 2025 – Jul 23, 2025
West Indies 12 Feb 2, 1999 – Apr 21, 1999
England 11 Dec 17, 2022 – Mar 12, 2023
New Zealand 10 Feb 16, 1972 – Jun 7, 1973
Vanuatu (Associate nation) 10 Jul 29, 2023 – Aug 21, 2024
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brendan Taylor rejoins Zimbabwe Test team following ICC ban period

Priyansh Arya eyes Ranji Trophy debut after impressive IPL 2025 outing

India boycotts World Championship of Legends semis against Pakistan

IND vs ENG 5th Test Press Conference: Call on Bumrah on match day, says Gill; Stokes ruled out

England vs India 5th Test Playing 11 updates, live toss time, streaming

Topics :Shubman GillCricket NewsIndia vs EnglandIndia cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story