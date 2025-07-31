England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 5th Test: Will Arshdeep make India Test debut today?

After four enthralling contests in the ongoing India–England Test series , one major question remains unanswered ahead of the fifth and final match at The Oval in London: Will Jasprit Bumrah play today?

Although reports suggest that India are likely to rest Bumrah for workload management, captain Shubman Gill refused to confirm the fast bowler’s inclusion when asked at the pre-match press conference. He said the final decision would be made after assessing the conditions closer to the start of play.

Akash Deep likely to replace Bumrah

If Bumrah, whose participation was expected to be limited to three Tests in the five-match series, is rested as planned, Akash Deep could return to the playing XI. The right-arm seamer was unavailable for the Manchester Test but is now in contention.

England make four changes from Manchester Test

Meanwhile, England have announced four changes to the side that featured in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester. The final XI for India, however, will be confirmed at the toss.

England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

Bumrah likely to be rested after heavy workload

Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be rested following a taxing spell in Manchester, where he bowled 33 overs and conceded over 100 runs in an innings for the first time in his Test career. The decision is being considered a precautionary move to manage his workload with a busy calendar ahead.

Akash Deep in contention; Kamboj may be left out

Akash Deep, who impressed earlier in the series, is the front-runner to take Bumrah’s place. Anshul Kamboj, who made an underwhelming debut in the fourth Test, is likely to be dropped. Prasidh Krishna, despite being expensive earlier in the series, may be considered as an alternative due to his pace.

Arshdeep Singh fit again after injury

Arshdeep Singh, who missed the last Test due to a split webbing sustained between the third and fourth matches, has recovered and is available for selection. His left-arm angle adds variety to India’s pace attack and strengthens the pool of options.

Shardul’s place under scrutiny

Shardul Thakur’s place is under review after an ineffective all-round showing at Old Trafford. With the series on the line, India may look to replace him with a specialist option—either a bowler or a second spinner.

Could Kuldeep Yadav be the X-factor?

India may finally look to unleash Kuldeep Yadav, whose wrist spin could offer control and penetration, especially if the pitch at The Oval begins to take turn. With India needing a win to level the series, Kuldeep could prove to be a match-turning inclusion.

Jurel set to keep wickets in Pant’s absence

Dhruv Jurel, who served as a substitute wicketkeeper in the last two Tests, has been officially included in the XI after Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to a fractured foot. Jurel will take on full-time wicketkeeping duties for the final Test.

India Probable XI for 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shardul Thakur/Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna/Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, N Jagadeesan, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.