Ashes 2023: Australia didn't play by spirit of the game, says UK PM Sunak

UK PM Rishi Sunak is the latest one to jump into the controversy over Jonny Bairstow's dismissal in Lord's Test and slammed the Aussies for playing against the spirit of the game

BS Web Team New Delhi
(L-R) Geoffery Boycott, Jonny Bairstow, UK PM Rishi Sunka

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 12:35 PM IST
The controversy over England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow's dismissal on Day 5 in the Lord's Test is not dying down.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the latest to share his opinion on Bairstow's dismissal in the 2nd Test.

Ecohing Stokes' words on the controversy, Rishi Sunak said Australia didn't play with the spirit of the game.
"The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn't want to win a game like Australia did," Sunak's spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Earlier, England Test captain Ben Stokes slammed the Aussies and said he would not consider dismissing a batter that way.
The incident took place on the final day of the Lord's Test.

After ducking under a bouncer from Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, Bairstow left the crease. Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey saw that and grabbed the opportunity to stump the batter as he threw the ball at the stumps successfully, thus dismissing the batter.
Meanwhile, England great Geoffery Boycott demanded a public apology from Pat Cummins-led Australia for running out Bairstow in an unfair way.

In his column for The Telegraph, England legend made scathing remarks, stating, "Australia should think about what they have done and issue a public apology for the dismissal of Bairstow as that is the only way that people will be able to move on from the incident."
Australia lead the five-match series 2-0 with the third Test scheduled to begin on July 6 at Leeds.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 12:35 PM IST

