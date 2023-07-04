Ashes 2023: Australia didn't play by spirit of the game, says UK PM Sunak



UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the latest to share his opinion on Bairstow's dismissal in the 2nd Test. The controversy over England wicket-keeper batter Jonny Bairstow's dismissal on Day 5 in the Lord's Test is not dying down.



"The Prime Minister agrees with Ben Stokes. He said he simply wouldn't want to win a game like Australia did," Sunak's spokesperson was quoted as saying. Ecohing Stokes' words on the controversy, Rishi Sunak said Australia didn't play with the spirit of the game.



The incident took place on the final day of the Lord's Test. Earlier, England Test captain Ben Stokes slammed the Aussies and said he would not consider dismissing a batter that way.



Meanwhile, England great Geoffery Boycott demanded a public apology from Pat Cummins-led Australia for running out Bairstow in an unfair way. After ducking under a bouncer from Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, Bairstow left the crease. Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey saw that and grabbed the opportunity to stump the batter as he threw the ball at the stumps successfully, thus dismissing the batter.