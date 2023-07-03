Home / Cricket / News / Nathan Lyon ruled out of rest of Ashes series due to right calf injury

Nathan Lyon's ruling out of the Ashes brought to an end his remarkable streak of 100 consecutive Test matches

BS Web Team New Delhi
Nathan Lyon

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Australian off-spin bowler Nathan Lyon has been ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes series due to his right calf injury.
During fielding on day two of the second Test at Lord's, Lyon suffered a "decent tear" of his right calf while running to hold a catch. He did not bowl or field again in the match but came out to bat limping and scored 15 runs. He even needed help to slowly walk back to the pavilion.

His ruling out of the Ashes brought to an end his remarkable streak of 100 consecutive Test matches. Lord's was his 100th Test in a row and his 122nd overall. He is the sixth man in Test history to play 100 Tests in a row and the only bowler to do so.
Until now, Lyon has never missed a Test through injury. Before this, the only time he did not play for Australia since his Test debut in 2011 was when he was omitted for the first two Tests of the Ashes series in 2013.

The 35-year-old bowler is the most successful off-spinner in Australian history with 496 Test wickets.
With Lyon out of remaining Ashes, fellow off-spinner Todd Murphy will replace him for the third Test against England at Headingley.

After the conclusion of the Test on Sunday (July 2), Australian skipper Pat Cummins confirmed during the post-match interview that the off-spinner will not play further in the ongoing Ashes series.
During the interview, Cummins said, “I wasn’t particularly happy but he was pretty keen to get out there. He did an amazing job. I would imagine he is (out of the series).”

Australia won the second Ashes test at the Lord’s on Sunday by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-test series.

Topics :The AshesAshes TestNathan LyonPat CumminsAshes SeriessportsCricket

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

