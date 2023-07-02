Ashes 2nd Test, Day 4: Stokes, Duckett keep England alive; Aussies ahead



A crucial game for Bazball A Ben Stokes special is likely on the cards on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as the England team will chase 257 for victory. They have Ben Duckkket (50*) and Stokes (29*) at the crease and the duo has already added 69 for the fifth wicket. With the ball 31 overs old and no Nathan Lyon to bowl spin on a turning track, the English are not out of the race.



Stokes, in particular, will have the Headingley Test of 2019 in his mind when he single-handedly got England over the line with an 86* unbeaten stand for the last wicket alongside Jack Leach. This situation is now tailor-made for such an inning yet again, although he wouldn’t want a hard finish. This is probably the ultimate test for the Bazball ploy of England as they have Stokes and Duckkett, two prolific stroke makers on the ground and Jonny Bairstow, another brilliant on-the-rise player of the ball to follow. It is a shame that Zak Crawley got out on a nothing delivery and Harry Brook didn’t apply himself, but now it is up to Stokes, Duckkett and Bairstow, along with the tail to do it for England.

The great spell of Starc and Cummins

Before the 69-run stand between Duckett and Stokes, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Strac were all over England. While Starc got Crawley with a wayward ball outside the leg stump, he bowled a peach of an in-swinger to crush into Ollie Peope’s stumps.



A catch that wasn’t featuring Mitchell Starc Cummins was on the money from the start of his spell as well. He bowled short and into the body to get Joe Root trying to opt out of a defensive shot which got a nick off his bat and went to David Warner in the first slip. Harry Brook was bowled courtesy of the perfect out-swinger that pitched on the middle-and-off stump and brilliantly took the off.



England did well to restrict the Aussies In the dying minutes of the day, Duckett was bowled a short one by Cameron Green, it took the edge of the bat and somehow went to Mitchell Starc at deep fine leg. He took the catch but grassed the ball while sliding, The third umpire interpreted it to be not out even as the umpires on the field gave it out.