Ashes 2nd Test, Day 4: Stokes, Duckett keep England alive; Aussies ahead

On the final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's, hosts England need 257 runs to win with Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett in the middle and six wickets remaining

BS Web Team New Delhi
England's Ben Stokes in action. Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
A Ben Stokes special is likely on the cards on Day 5 of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s as the England team will chase 257 for victory. They have Ben Duckkket (50*) and Stokes (29*) at the crease and the duo has already added 69 for the fifth wicket. With the ball 31 overs old and no Nathan Lyon to bowl spin on a turning track, the English are not out of the race. 
A crucial game for Bazball

This is probably the ultimate test for the Bazball ploy of England as they have Stokes and Duckkett, two prolific stroke makers on the ground and Jonny Bairstow, another brilliant on-the-rise player of the ball to follow. It is a shame that Zak Crawley got out on a nothing delivery and Harry Brook didn’t apply himself, but now it is up to Stokes, Duckkett and Bairstow, along with the tail to do it for England. 
Stokes, in particular, will have the Headingley Test of 2019 in his mind when he single-handedly got England over the line with an 86* unbeaten stand for the last wicket alongside Jack Leach. This situation is now tailor-made for such an inning yet again, although he wouldn’t want a hard finish. 

The great spell of Starc and Cummins
Before the 69-run stand between Duckett and Stokes, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Strac were all over England. While Starc got Crawley with a wayward ball outside the leg stump, he bowled a peach of an in-swinger to crush into Ollie Peope’s stumps. 

Cummins was on the money from the start of his spell as well. He bowled short and into the body to get Joe Root trying to opt out of a defensive shot which got a nick off his bat and went to David Warner in the first slip. Harry Brook was bowled courtesy of the perfect out-swinger that pitched on the middle-and-off stump and brilliantly took the off. 
A catch that wasn’t featuring Mitchell Starc

In the dying minutes of the day, Duckett was bowled a short one by Cameron Green, it took the edge of the bat and somehow went to Mitchell Starc at deep fine leg. He took the catch but grassed the ball while sliding, The third umpire interpreted it to be not out even as the umpires on the field gave it out. 
England did well to restrict the Aussies

Earlier in the day, England opted for the short ball ploy and got Australia all-out for 279 after the visitors were only two down for 132 at the start of the day’s play. There was a dropped catch (of Travis Head) by James Anderson, a wicket (of Pat Cummins) off a no-ball by Stokes and 15 runs added for the last wicket between an injured Nathan Lyon. 
England would hope that it wouldn’t cost them the game. Other than these mistakes the English bowlers did a great job. Stuart Broad was the pick of the lot with 4/65. 

The AshesAshes TestAshes SeriesEngland vs AustraliaAustralia vs EnglandEngland cricket teamAustralia cricket teamBen StokesPat Cummins

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

