Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

England team and their captain Ben Stokes would be looking to draw the Ashes series at home now that they have been unable to win. Rain washed out England’s chances of winning the series in a thrilling manner by coming from 0-2 down. They were in a winning position needing only five more wickets but only 30 overs could be bowled on the last two days in the fourth Test at Manchester.

Australia on the other hand would be looking to win their first-ever Test series in England since 2001. Now that they have already retained the Ashes, a win in the fifth Test and a 3-1 series win could be icing on the cake.

5th Ashes Test: England vs Australia Playing 11

England Playing 11

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson,

Australia Playing 11 probable

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green/Todd Murphy, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia head-to-head

Matches: 360

England won: 111

Australia: 152

Draw- 97

ENG vs AUS head-to-head in recent encounters

Match Drawn: July 19-23, 2023

England won by three wickets: July 06-09, 2023

Australia won by 43 runs: June 28- July 02, 2023

Australia won by 02 wickets: June 16-20, 2023

Australia won by 146 runs: January 14-16, 2022

Match Drawn: January 05-09, 2022

5th Ashes Test England vs Australia squad

England squad for Ashes 5th Test vs AUS

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue

Australia squad for Ashes 5th Test vs ENG

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis

Ashes 5th Test: When and Where to watch Eng vs Aus 5th Test match

When England vs Australia 5th Test will begin?

The England vs Australia 5th Test will begin on July 27, Thursday.

What is the venue of the ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test?

The ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test venue is the Kennington Oval in South London, United Kingdom.

When will England vs Australia live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The ENG vs AUS live toss for the 5th Test will take place at 03:00 PM IST.

What is the match timing of England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test according to Indian Standard Time?

The 5th Ashes Test between England and Australia will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test?

Sony Sports Network will live broadcast ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test in India. The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.