Home / Cricket / News / Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

Ashes 5th Test: ENG vs AUS Playing 11, match time, live streaming in India

England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test at the Oval: England have already announced the playing 11 which has no changes from Manchester Test

BS Web Team New Delhi
England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

England team and their captain Ben Stokes would be looking to draw the Ashes series at home now that they have been unable to win. Rain washed out England’s chances of winning the series in a thrilling manner by coming from 0-2 down. They were in a winning position needing only five more wickets but only 30 overs could be bowled on the last two days in the fourth Test at Manchester. 

Australia on the other hand would be looking to win their first-ever Test series in England since 2001. Now that they have already retained the Ashes, a win in the fifth Test and a 3-1 series win could be icing on the cake. 

5th Ashes Test: England vs Australia Playing 11

England Playing 11

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson,

Australia Playing 11 probable

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green/Todd Murphy, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood

England vs Australia head-to-head

Matches: 360

England won: 111

Australia: 152

Draw- 97

ENG vs AUS head-to-head in recent encounters

Match Drawn: July 19-23, 2023

England won by three wickets: July 06-09, 2023

Australia won by 43 runs: June 28- July 02, 2023

Australia won by 02 wickets: June 16-20, 2023

Australia won by 146 runs: January 14-16, 2022

Match Drawn: January 05-09, 2022

5th Ashes Test England vs Australia squad

England squad for Ashes 5th Test vs AUS

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Ollie Robinson, Daniel Lawrence, Josh Tongue

Australia squad for Ashes 5th Test vs ENG

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Josh Hazlewood, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Josh Inglis

Ashes 5th Test: When and Where to watch Eng vs Aus 5th Test match

When England vs Australia 5th Test will begin?

The England vs Australia 5th Test will begin on July 27, Thursday. 

What is the venue of the ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test?

The ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test venue is the Kennington Oval in South London, United Kingdom.

When will England vs Australia live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The ENG vs AUS live toss for the 5th Test will take place at 03:00 PM IST. 

What is the match timing of England vs Australia 5th Ashes Test according to Indian Standard Time?

The 5th Ashes Test between England and Australia will begin at 03:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test?

Sony Sports Network will live broadcast ENG vs AUS 5th Ashes Test in India. The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website. 

Also Read

IND vs WI 2nd Test playing 11, live match time, live telecast in India

WI vs IND 1st Test playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Ashes 3rd Test Day 3: Rain in favour of England, hosts need 224 more to win

Ashes 2nd Test preview: England to test Australia by pace at green Lord's

Asia Cup 2023 full schedule, match timing, venues, live streaming in India

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Who is Amol Muzumdar? Mumbaikar likely to be new coach of Women in Blue

Malaysia pacer Syazrul Idrus takes 7-8, records best figures in Men's T20Is

Ashes: Cook praises Stokes and McCullum, says won't have fit into Bazball

Here's why Pakistan's Bismah Maroof withdrew from Asian Games 2023

Topics :The AshesAshes TestAshes SeriesEngland vs AustraliaAustralia vs EnglandBen StokesPat Cummins

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story