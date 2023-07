It was a historic day for Malaysia cricket as their fast bowler Syazrul Idrus achieved the best bowling figures in the history of men's T20 International cricket. The right-arm pacer took seven wickets, conceding only eight runs, against China in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Regional Qualifier B tournament match at the Bayuemas Oval in his home country.

32-year-old Idrus broke the record of Nigeria’s Peter Aho who had recorded 6/5 against Sierra Leone in 2021. In the fifth T20I of the six-match series at Lagos, Nigeria scored 90 and bowled out the opposition Sierra Leone for just 71 to win the match by 19 runs.

BREAKING: Syazrul Ezat sets the WORLD RECORD for best figures in Men’s T20Is!



Figures of 7-8 where all his wickets were bowled. Congratulations to Syazrul. An incredible, memorable performance



23 All Out (11.2)



Watch the chase https://t.co/Ttu8Ghsbjl — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) July 26, 2023

Best figures in T20 cricket

Though Idrus now holds the record for best figures in Men’s T20Is, the best figures in T20Is overall belong to the Netherlands Women’s cricketer Frederique Overdijk. A right-arm fast bowler, Overdijk took 7/3 against France Women during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Region Qualifier in 2021.



Best figures in T20I among permanent members of the ICC

The player with the best T20I figures among permanent members of the ICC is India’s Deepak Chahar who recorded career-best figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh in November 2019.