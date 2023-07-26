Who is Amol Muzumdar? Mumbaikar likely to be new coach of Women in Blue

The Women in Blue have been in the limelight for all wrong reasons this week courtesy of their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s controversial decision-making in Bangladesh. But after an ODI series draw and a narrow 2-1 win in the T20Is, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking to fill the chief coach's position that has been vacant since the ouster of Romesh Powar in 2022.

It is learnt that BCCI is in close talks with former Mumbai captain and coach Amol Muzumdar. It was reported in June this year that Muzumadar alongside England’s Jon Lewis and another Mumbai-based former player and former women’s team coach Tushar Arothe were to be interviewed by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the head coach position.

Muzumdar, who was considered the front-runner in the race, is now being considered for the position of batting coach. "The BCCI is in talks with a big name to coach the Indian women’s team. Amol is on the ‘short list’ but he is likely to become the batting coach of the side," TOI quoted a source close to BCCI as saying.

Who is Amol Mazumdar?

Muzumdar, 48, one of the best First-Class batters in the country was also one of the most unlucky players to have never played for the country. He was the captain of the Mumbai team for a long period of time and won eight Ranji Trophy titles with the best domestic side in the country.

The batting maestro, who played 171 First Class matches and scored 11,167 runs in them with the help of 30 centuries, switched to Assam and later to Andhra Pradesh after being sidelined by Mumbai selectors post the 2008-09 Ranji Trophy season.

Muzumadar then turned into a cricket commentator for the domestic tournaments and then became the coach of the Mumbai team as well. He is now in the running for a two-year contract with the Indian women’s team before the Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024 in Bangladesh and the ODI World Cup in 2025 in India.

Earlier, BCCI had appointed Nooshin Al Khadeer as interim coach of the Indian team for the Bangladesh tour after Hrishikesh Knitkar was relieved of his position as coach post the T20 World Cup in 2023.