Ashwin slams England for their 'double standards' during Manchester Test

Ashwin emphasized that centuries in Test cricket are earned, not handed out, and firmly supported India's decision to bat on until both players reached three figures.

Shashwat Nishant
Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 6:06 PM IST
India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar’s refusal to accept England captain Ben Stokes’ handshake offer to end the fourth Test early sparked widespread debate and support from the cricketing world. The drama unfolded in the final hour when Stokes, acknowledging that a result was unlikely and concerned about his exhausted bowlers, suggested calling the match a draw. However, both Jadeja and Sundar, nearing their centuries, chose to continue batting, frustrating the home side.  Ashwin calls out England and Stokes' last hour antics

India’s star off-spinner R Ashwin openly criticized England’s “double standards” on his YouTube channel. He pointed out that India had faced England’s bowlers all day, batting them out to save the match, and questioned why they should leave just because they were close to personal milestones.

"Have you heard the term double standards? They played your bowlers all day, batted you out, and suddenly, when they're nearing hundreds, you want to walk off? Why should they?" an irate Ashwin said while speaking on his YouTube show 'Ash ki Baat'.
 
"You ask, 'You want to make a hundred against Harry?' Not Brook, brother. He has to make a hundred. Bring any bowler - they won’t object. Why Brook? Call Steve Harmison, call Andrew Flintoff for all we care. It was your call to bring Brook, not ours."

Ashwin emphasized that centuries in Test cricket are earned, not handed out, and firmly supported India’s decision to bat on until both players reached three figures, with Sundar scoring his maiden Test hundred.

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar and Ashwin both expressed that India should have continued batting for the full 15 overs mandated in the final session. Gavaskar stated on Sony Sports that he would have kept the team at the crease to maximize the advantage, and Ashwin echoed this view.

The episode also drew criticism from former players worldwide. Australian ex-wicketkeeper Brad Haddin praised India’s determination, calling England’s offer to end the game prematurely “poor sportsmanship.” He lauded India for earning the right to stay on the field and complete their centuries, despite England’s frustration.

Former England captain Alastair Cook supported India’s decision, saying the momentum gained from reaching those milestones could prove valuable ahead of the final Test at The Oval. Cook acknowledged England’s fatigue but understood why India pressed on.

Nasser Hussain, another former England skipper, called Stokes’ decision to bowl part-time bowler Harry Brook after the handshake “silly.” Hussain said England’s frustration was understandable due to tired bowlers, but the credit belonged to India for their performance and determination.

Overall, the incident highlighted the clash between competitive spirit and sportsmanship, with many experts backing India’s right to pursue personal and team milestones despite the drawn result.

Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team R Ashwin

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

