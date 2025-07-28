Gambhir slams Shubman critics, says team fights for 'common man back home'

India's fighting draw in the fourth Test against England brought out the combatant in Gautam Gambhir, who lambasted "critics" of new captain Shubman Gill and asserted that his team is fighting for "the common man back home".

Gambhir wants his players to make their own history rather than follow anyone from the past including himself. And, after a memorable comeback in the Manchester Test, they are moving in that direction.

"They want to fight for the common man back home. And the important thing is that the way a lot of people had written us off in this Test match, this is the foundation of this team," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference on Sunday.

"These are characters who are sitting in this dressing room, wanting to fight for the country and they will continue to do that," said the head coach. A 188-run stand between captain Shubman Gill and K L Rahul kept India in the fourth Test against England before Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja earned a spirited draw for the visitors with an unbeaten 203-run alliance. Asked whether he gave a pep talk to the players after day four and made a reference to his match-saving 137 in Napier back in 2009, Gambhir responded in the negative. "Look, the first thing is that I don't remember any of my knocks, that has become history. I think they should make their own history. Honestly, no one in this team will follow anyone or want to follow. They should make their own history," he said.

Gambhir also felt that criticism of Gill, if any, in his first assignment as India's Test captain is without merit. Gill has scored four hundreds in the series so far. "There was never any doubt about Shubman Gill's talent. If someone had doubts, they probably don't understand cricket. Some players take time to settle in international cricket. In this dressing room, no one is surprised by what he's done on this tour," Gambhir said. ALSO READ: Gambhir's tactics haven't eased things; he needs to relax: Manjrekar "Even if he hadn't performed the way he did, we would still have had complete faith in his talent. What matters is that he's living up to his expectations and potential. More importantly, the so-called pressure of captaincy doesn't seem to affect him when he bats; he plays as a batsman, not as a captain," he added.

Managing a draw from the brink of defeat would give India a psychological edge over the hosts in the fifth and final Test in London starting August 31, felt Gambhir. "...when you're put under the pressure, when you're put under the pump and you end up adding five sessions, I think that's a great character. And anything that you do in these conditions, when you're put under pressure and you come out of those pressure moments, it is always a great feeling. "And it just ends up giving a lot of confidence in the dressing room as well. And I'm sure, I think going into Oval, I think we will be high on confidence, but we can't take anything for granted," he said.

Under new captain Gill, the team is going through a transition but Gambhir doesn't see it that way. Considering the inexperience in the side, the squad has done well especially Gill who racked up his fourth hundred of the series on Sunday. "Good you used that word transition but I don't see it like that because it is still an Indian team. This is the best 18 that is going to represent. It is only experience and inexperience. "And that is how we see this. But the most important thing is that these guys got to learn a lot from what they did today.

"Because being under pressure, batting five sessions is never easy on day five of the Test against an attack like England. And then coming out with a draw and only losing four wickets...," he said. No praise enough for Rishabh Pant added crucial first innings runs for the team despite batting with a fractured foot after missing a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes on day one. He managed to get a half-century, helping India post 358 on day two. Pant was not required to bat in the second innings as Jadeja and Sundar steered India out of trouble. "Rishabh already, it's been declared that he's out of the series. And one thing I want to say is that the character and the foundation of this team will be built on what Rishabh did for the team and for the country as well," said Gambhir.

"Any amount of praise is not enough for him, especially batting with a broken foot. Not many people have done that in the past. And he had put his hand up, and that is why I say any amount of praise...," he said. Gambhir said Pant's knock would not be forgotten for generations to come. "I can sit here and talk about this for hours and hours. I think the generations to come forward will talk about this. And generations coming forward should talk about it, that there is someone who has batted with a broken foot. And it's unfortunate because of the kind of form he was in.