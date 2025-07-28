Monday, July 28, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND: Jamie Overton added to England squad for Oval Test vs India

ENG vs IND: Jamie Overton added to England squad for Oval Test vs India

Overton will now join a pace-heavy bowling group that already includes Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, giving ENG six frontline seam options to choose from.

Jamie Overton

Jamie Overton

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

England have made a key addition to their squad for the fifth and final Test against India, with pace-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton being named in the 15-member group. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the inclusion on Monday, just two days ahead of the final match set to begin at The Oval on July 31.
 
Overton’s selection appears to be a strategic move aimed at managing player workload, especially in light of the demanding nature of the ongoing series. The 30-year-old has just one Test appearance to his name, which came back in 2022 against New Zealand. However, his current form and all-round abilities have impressed the selectors enough to earn him a recall. 
 
 
England captain Ben Stokes had earlier admitted that the team needed fresh legs for the series finale. Stokes himself has been seen struggling physically in the field, and key bowlers like Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer are also dealing with varying degrees of fatigue or recent injury comebacks. Woakes has played all four Tests despite returning from an ankle issue, while Archer, playing his first Test series in four years, has featured in the last two matches.
 
Overton will now join a pace-heavy bowling group that already includes Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue, Gus Atkinson, and Brydon Carse, giving England six frontline seam options to choose from.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

I think we have showed why we are a great team: India skipper Shubman Gill

Rishabh Pant injury

Should Test cricket allow injury substitutions? Here's what players think

Ben Stokes

Nasser Hussain not pleased with ENG skipper Ben Stokes' last hour antics

India cricket team and washington sundar

Here's what coach Gambhir said to Washington Sundar before his century

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah's presence in fifth Test would be a 'huge boost,' says Gill

 
The five-match series has been hard-fought, with England currently leading 2-1 after the fourth Test at Old Trafford ended in a gripping draw. With the series still on the line, the hosts are looking to maintain intensity and avoid burnout.
 
The full England squad for the fifth Test includes: 
Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, and Chris Woakes.
 
The final Test at The Oval promises to be a thrilling decider, with both teams aiming to finish the series on a high.

More From This Section

4th Test in Manchester: Rishabh Pant during India vs England Test series 2025

Gambhir: Generations will remember what Rishabh Pant did for this team

Team India

This team will make its own history: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir

Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir slams Shubman critics, says team fights for 'common man back home'

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya, Gautam Gambhir

Gambhir's tactics haven't eased things; he needs to relax: Manjrekar

Rishabh Pant

ENG vs IND: Rishabh Pant ruled out of 5th Test in London due to injury

Topics : India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPM Fasal Bima Yojana Last DateGNG Electronics IPO AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVECAT 2025 Registration DateQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon