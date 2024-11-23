Ashwin to Bumrah: Highest wicket takers for India in Tests in Australia

Over the years, Australia and India have delivered some of the most memorable Test matches in cricket history, with both teams boasting a roster of legendary players. Their rivalry has grown to be as iconic as the Ashes, largely due to the performances of these exceptional individuals.
When it comes to Test cricket, the importance of bowlers cannot be overstated, no matter how many runs your batsmen score, a team cannot win unless its bowlers take all 20 wickets. Throughout the years, numerous Indian bowlers have risen to the occasion against Australia, playing pivotal roles in some of India’s most historic Test victories. Who is the highest wicket taker for India in Australia?
- Kapil Dev - 51 wickets
- Anil Kumble - 49 wickets
- Ravichandran Ashwin - 39 wickets
- Bishan Singh Bedi - 35 wickets
- Jasprit Bumrah - 32 wickets
|Most Test wickets for India vs Australia
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4
|5
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2011-2023
|22
|42
|7163
|1193.5
|256
|3234
|114
|7/103
|28.36
|2.7
|62.83
|3
|7
|A Kumble (IND)
|1996-2008
|20
|38
|6516
|1086
|181
|3366
|111
|8/141
|30.32
|3.09
|58.7
|6
|10
|Harbhajan Singh (IND)
|1998-2013
|18
|35
|5806
|967.4
|172
|2846
|95
|8/84
|29.95
|2.94
|61.11
|3
|7
|RA Jadeja (IND)
|2013-2023
|17
|32
|4411
|735.1
|182
|1717
|89
|7/42
|19.29
|2.33
|49.56
|3
|5
|N Kapil Dev (IND)
|1979-1992
|20
|38
|4746
|791
|198
|2003
|79
|8/106
|25.35
|2.53
|60.07
|3
|7
|Z Khan (IND)
|2001-2012
|19
|34
|3857
|642.5
|113
|2171
|61
|5/91
|35.59
|3.37
|63.22
|3
|3
|I Sharma (IND)
|2008-2018
|25
|46
|4729
|788.1
|139
|2490
|59
|4/41
|42.2
|3.15
|80.15
|2
|-
|EAS Prasanna (IND)
|1967-1978
|13
|24
|4331
|-
|173
|1637
|57
|6/74
|28.71
|2.26
|75.98
|4
|5
|BS Bedi (IND)
|1968-1978
|12
|23
|4033
|-
|176
|1395
|56
|7/98
|24.91
|2.07
|72.01
|3
|5
|NS Yadav (IND)
|1979-1986
|13
|24
|3995
|665.5
|181
|1583
|55
|5/99
|28.78
|2.37
|72.63
|6
|1
|UT Yadav (IND)
|2011-2023
|17
|32
|3115
|519.1
|70
|2048
|53
|5/93
|38.64
|3.94
|58.77
|2
|1
With the pitches in Australia usually being a major talking point and a significant factor in determining the outcomes of Test matches, the five different kinds of surfaces this time are expected to pose a challenging factor for the batters and could see different bowlers rising to the occasion across the length of the series.