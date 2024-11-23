Ashwin to Bumrah: Highest wicket takers for India in Tests in Australia

Over the years, Australia and India have delivered some of the most memorable Test matches in cricket history, with both teams boasting a roster of legendary players. Their rivalry has grown to be as iconic as the Ashes, largely due to the performances of these exceptional individuals.

Who is the highest wicket taker for India in Australia? Kapil Dev - 51 wickets

Anil Kumble - 49 wickets

Ravichandran Ashwin - 39 wickets

Bishan Singh Bedi - 35 wickets

Jasprit Bumrah - 32 wickets Most Test wickets for India vs Australia Player Span Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2023 22 42 7163 1193.5 256 3234 114 7/103 28.36 2.7 62.83 3 7 A Kumble (IND) 1996-2008 20 38 6516 1086 181 3366 111 8/141 30.32 3.09 58.7 6 10 Harbhajan Singh (IND) 1998-2013 18 35 5806 967.4 172 2846 95 8/84 29.95 2.94 61.11 3 7 RA Jadeja (IND) 2013-2023 17 32 4411 735.1 182 1717 89 7/42 19.29 2.33 49.56 3 5 N Kapil Dev (IND) 1979-1992 20 38 4746 791 198 2003 79 8/106 25.35 2.53 60.07 3 7 Z Khan (IND) 2001-2012 19 34 3857 642.5 113 2171 61 5/91 35.59 3.37 63.22 3 3 I Sharma (IND) 2008-2018 25 46 4729 788.1 139 2490 59 4/41 42.2 3.15 80.15 2 - EAS Prasanna (IND) 1967-1978 13 24 4331 - 173 1637 57 6/74 28.71 2.26 75.98 4 5 BS Bedi (IND) 1968-1978 12 23 4033 - 176 1395 56 7/98 24.91 2.07 72.01 3 5 NS Yadav (IND) 1979-1986 13 24 3995 665.5 181 1583 55 5/99 28.78 2.37 72.63 6 1 UT Yadav (IND) 2011-2023 17 32 3115 519.1 70 2048 53 5/93 38.64 3.94 58.77 2 1 When it comes to Test cricket, the importance of bowlers cannot be overstated, no matter how many runs your batsmen score, a team cannot win unless its bowlers take all 20 wickets. Throughout the years, numerous Indian bowlers have risen to the occasion against Australia, playing pivotal roles in some of India’s most historic Test victories.

With the pitches in Australia usually being a major talking point and a significant factor in determining the outcomes of Test matches, the five different kinds of surfaces this time are expected to pose a challenging factor for the batters and could see different bowlers rising to the occasion across the length of the series.