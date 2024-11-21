Former Team India player and head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the pressure will be on skipper Jasprit Bumrah who will be filling in for Rohit Sharma in the 1st Test match against Australia in Perth.

ALSO READ: 'Call me a fast bowler': Bumrah's 150 kmph reply steals show | IND vs AUS Speaking ahead of the 1st Test on the 'Star Sports Press Room', Ravi said "Pressure will definitely be on Bumrah. Any captain coming here will always face the heat. But the Aussies know who he is and is well capable to give it back to them."

Jasprit Bumrah on leading India in Perth Test Bumrah also talked about his captaincy role in his press conference and said "It is an honour. I have my own style. Virat was different, Rohit was different. and I have my own way. It is a privilege. I don't take it as a position. I love taking responsibility. I spoke with Rohit earlier. But I got a little bit of clarity on leading the side after coming in here"

"I am looking at it right now, I am in the present, I have been given a responsibility. I did it once as well and I enjoyed it thoroughly. At this moment, how can I contribute to the best of my capacity and be in this moment. I am looking forward to that responsibility, what happens in the future I can't control it. At this moment, I have been given a job and I'll try to do everything that's possible and give my best in that." Bumrah added.

Six years ago, during his first Test series in Australia, Jasprit Bumrah led India's bowling attack and played a key role in securing the country's first-ever series win Down Under, claiming an impressive 21 wickets at an astonishing average of 17.00.

Since then, Bumrah's career has continued to rise, and on November 22 (Friday), he will make history by becoming the first fast bowler to captain India in a Test in Australia this century.

Although Bumrah has already captained India once in a Test—during the one-off match against England at Edgbaston in 2022—his limited experience as a leader has sparked considerable curiosity about his captaincy style.