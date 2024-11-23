IND vs AUS: Captain Jasprit Bumrah completes historic fifer in Perth

Jasprit Bumrah, the star Indian pacer, has been in sensational form in the ongoing first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Optus Stadium in Perth. The 30-year-old, who is captaining India in Rohit Sharma’s absence, claimed four wickets on Day 1 and completed his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests by dismissing Alex Carey off the first ball of his spell on Day 2.

Most wickets in 2024

Jasprit Bumrah (India) – 61*

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 60

Adam Zampa (India) – 50

Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 48

This was Bumrah's 2nd fifer in Australia and has helped India to get a strong hold in the 1st Test in Perth as well. Jasprit Bumrah Test cricket stats in Australia Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w In Australia 2018-2024 8 15 290.5 82 709 37 6/33 9/86 19.16 2.43 47.1 2 0

Bumrah's historic spell

With this incredible spell which still hasn't finished, Bumrah has become the joint-highest Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations. Jasprit Bumrah five wicket hauls for India S. No. Date First Innings Second Innings Against Venue Result 1 24/01/18 5/54 (18.5 overs) 2/57 (21 overs) South Africa Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Won 2 18/08/18 2/37 (12.2 overs) 5/85 (29 overs) England Trent Bridge, Nottingham Won 3 06/12/18 3/47 (24 overs) 3/68 (24 overs) Australia Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Won 4 14/12/18 2/53 (26 overs) 3/39 (25.2 overs) Australia Perth Stadium, Perth Lost 5 26/12/18 6/33 (15.5 overs) 3/53 (19 overs) Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Won 6 22/08/19 1/55 (18 overs) 5/7 (8 overs) West Indies Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua Won 7 30/08/19 6/27 (12.1 overs) 1/31 (11 overs) West Indies Sabina Park, Kingston Won 8 29/02/20 3/62 (22 overs) 2/39 (13 overs) New Zealand Hagley Oval, Christchurch Lost 9 26/12/2020 4/56 (16 overs) 2/54 (27 overs) Australia Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Won 10 2/2/2024 6/45 (15.5 overs) - England Vishakhapatnam - 11 23/11/24 5/29 (16 overs) - Australia Optus Stadium, Perth - Carey, the Australian wicketkeeper-batter, was caught behind by Rishabh Pant, who now has 99 dismissals in the World Test Championship. By taking Carey’s wicket in the morning session, Bumrah not only recorded his first five-wicket haul as captain but also became the first Indian pacer to reach 50 wickets in a single edition of the WTC.With this incredible spell which still hasn't finished, Bumrah has become the joint-highest Indian bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.

Jasprit Bumrah Test cricket stats in India Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w 10w In India 2021-2024 12 23 278.5 68 808 47 6/45 9/91 17.19 2.89 35.5 2 0

Bumrah has been the most effective in his home country for obvious reasons and has 2 fifers in red ball cricket on home soil as well. His variations and strategies to get batter out is just second to none.