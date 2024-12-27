Australian media calls Virat a 'joker'; Irfan Pathan says it's unacceptable

The 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy has no scarcity of drama, whether on-field or off-field. While the players have had plenty of instances where words were exchanged, ever since team India arrived in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test, the Australian media have added to the tension by constantly targeting Indian players.

The first instance occurred when Kohli was seen arguing with a journalist for allegedly taking pictures of him and his family. The second instance came when they targeted all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for taking questions only from Indian media during a press conference at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Now, in the latest instance, a local newspaper has called the star Indian batter Virat Kohli a “joker” after his bump with debutant Sam Konstas on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test.

Indian cricketers and media have called out the newspaper for their uncivilised actions. One such voice is former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who has deemed the Australian media's behaviour unacceptable.

Australian media is using Kohli’s popularity

Irfan Pathan, who is part of the Star Sports’ broadcast team in Australia, said that the same media that labelled Kohli as King ahead of the series are now calling him a joker. He also noted that no Indian players or experts tried to justify Kohli’s actions, but the Australian media seem intent on using Kohli’s popularity for their own gain. He described this behaviour as hypocritical and unacceptable.

Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar defended Kohli, asserting that the fine was the maximum permissible under International Cricket Council (ICC) rules and dismissed claims that Kohli was let off lightly. He criticised the Australian media for targeting Kohli, accusing them of exaggerating the incident and treating him unfairly.

Former Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh felt the punishment was insufficient. Ponting argued that, given the global visibility of the match, the penalty should have been harsher, while Waugh warned that it could set a dangerous precedent, especially in volatile situations. He suggested a fine of at least 75 per cent.

Former Australian coach Justin Langer, however, criticised the media for its harsh treatment of Kohli, noting the general tendency to target high-profile individuals. Gavaskar pointed to similar incidents in recent months where comparable penalties were handed out, emphasising the consistency of Kohli's punishment under ICC guidelines.