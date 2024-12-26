SA vs PAK Boxing Day Test: Top five highlights on Day 1 at Centurion

The Boxing Day Test between South Africa and Pakistan at Centurion began with a gripping day 1 on Thursday, December 26, as South Africa’s bowlers took control. Opting to bat first, Pakistan was dismissed for 211 in 57.3 overs, with Kamran Ghulam’s half-century serving as the sole resistance. Dane Paterson and debutant Corbin Bosch dismantled Pakistan’s batting line-up, putting the Proteas in a commanding position, before South Africa with bat in the first innings finish day one at 82 for 3, with Aiden Markram (47) and skipper Temba Bavuma (4) still at crease. The home team are still trailing by 129 runs in the first innings.

Here are the top five highlights from the opening day:

1. Babar Azam fails on return to Test cricket Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, returning to Test cricket, struggled once again. He managed only four runs off 11 balls before falling to Dane Paterson. This marked his 19th consecutive Test innings without a 50-plus score, with his last half-century or better being 161 against New Zealand on December 26, 2022, in Karachi. 2. Paterson wreaks havoc Dane Paterson was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with figures of 5-61 in 16 overs. His ability to swing the ball both ways and maintain a probing line proved too much for Pakistan’s batters. Paterson’s scalps included key players such as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. His efforts set the tone for South Africa’s disciplined bowling attack, ensuring Pakistan never gained momentum.

3. Kamran-Rizwan stand offers resistance

Amid the collapse, Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Rizwan provided a brief reprieve for Pakistan. They added a 45-run partnership, with Kamran scoring an aggressive 54 and Rizwan contributing a steady 27. However, once Rizwan fell to Paterson and Kamran followed soon after, Pakistan’s tail crumbled, ending hopes of a meaningful recovery.

4. Corbin Bosch’s dream debut

Corbin Bosch made a memorable impact on his Test debut, claiming 4-63 in 15 overs. The 30-year-old pacer’s dismissals of Shan Masood and Aamer Jamal were pivotal in dismantling Pakistan’s middle order. Bosch’s ability to generate bounce and maintain accuracy kept Pakistan’s batters on edge, bolstering South Africa’s attack and hinting at a promising future for him in the longest format.

5. Pakistan's fragile tail

Pakistan’s lower order offered little resistance, collapsing from 189-6 to 211 all out. The team lost four wickets for just 22 runs, with three falling without adding a run to the total. Aamer Jamal’s 28 off 27 balls was the only significant contribution from the tail. The lack of depth in Pakistan’s batting line-up remains a glaring issue, as their inability to bat deep cost them once again.