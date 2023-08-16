Home / Cricket / News / Bad news for Parithvi Shaw as knee injury ends his Northamptonshire stint

Bad news for Parithvi Shaw as knee injury ends his Northamptonshire stint

Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham

Press Trust of India London
Prithvi Shaw's stint with county side Northamptonshire cut short after knee injury. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prithvi Shaw on Wednesday was ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire, owing to a knee injury he suffered while fielding against Durham.

Shaw had made an unbeaten 125 off 76 balls in that match on August 13 as Northamptonshire cruised to a six-wicket win.

Prithvi injured his knee while fielding in the fixture against Durham and subsequent scan results received this morning have revealed the injury is worse than initially expected, the Northamptonshire stated in a media release.

— Northamptonshire CCC (@NorthantsCCC) August 16, 2023The 23-year-old Shaw made a fine impression during his short stint with the Steelbacks during the One-Day Cup 2023, amassing 429 runs in four innings.

His run-making spree included a mammoth 244 off 153 balls against Somerset on August 9, leading Northants to an 87-run victory.

John Sadler, the head coach of Northamptonshire, said it was a massive disappointment to let go of a player like Shaw.

In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition, said Sadler.

Sadler said Shaw made a huge impact in the Northamptonshire dressing room as well.

As well as his performances on the field he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him and he contributed to us doing so.

We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon, he added.

Also Read

Prithvi Shaw hits double century for Northamptonshire in 50-over match

Prithvi Shaw smashes 76-ball 125 to power Northants to yet another victory

I don't like to change my aggressive batting style says Prithvi Shaw

CSK vs RCB: Dhoni played with knee injury, Virat fined 10% match fee

Cricket: England to host Zimbabwe for Test match for first time since 2003

IND vs IRE: Bumrah bowls at India nets after 11 months with high intensity

World Cup: Rohit must be aggressive for India to win trophy, says Kapil Dev

Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri

Jofra Archer's World Cup dreams over: Luke Wright says he's run out of time

Confirmed! Ben Stokes comes out of ODI retirement ahead of World Cup 2023

Topics :Prithvi ShawCricketIndia cricket team

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story