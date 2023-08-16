Home / Cricket / News / Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri

Asia Cup unleashes grandest stage for IND vs PAK rivalry: Ravi Shastri

Former India coach and captain Ravi Shastri feels that Asia Cup will set the stage for the India-Pakistan World Cup rivalry

BS Web Team New Delhi
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Asia Cup will set the stage for one of the greatest cricket rivalries in the world, feels Ravi Shastri. India and Pakistan will come face-to-face on a cricket field for the first time since T20 World Cup 2022. When India plays tournament co-host Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup on September 2, 2023, this will be their first-ever meeting in ODIs since the 2019 World Cup.

Shastri, who has observed the rivalry from close quarters being involved in it as former India coach and captain, said, "The Asia Cup 2023 sets the grandest stage for one of cricket's Greatest Rivalries – India vs Pakistan. The intensity of this rivalry is unparalleled, its roots stretching across decades."

"It's a testament to the fact that this clash isn't just about runs and wickets; it's about passion, pride, and the unbreakable bond of a nation," the 61-year-old added in his comments to Star Sports on the launch of India vs Pakistan rivalry video by the broadcaster.

Shastri, who has featured in 29 India vs Pakistan clashes, scoring 510 runs and taking 24 wickets, further said that the momentum for the Indo-Pak World Cup rivalry will be built from here onwards.

"As the anticipation builds for the monumental showdown on September 02, let us revel in the magic that this rivalry ignites and the journey it sets forth for the ICC World Cup 2023," Shastri opined.

India and Pakistan have played each other 132 times in ODIs, and Pakistan have had the upper hand, winning 73 of them. While India have won 55, four matches have had no result. In the last 10 years, though, the teams have played only eight times, and India have won on six occasions, including in the 2019 World Cup game at Manchester.

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 7:14 PM IST

