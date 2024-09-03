Bangladesh beats Pakistan by 6 wicket in 2nd Test, clean sweeps series

The Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi as they beat Pakistan in the second Test by six wickets and won the two-match Test series 2-0.

Bangladesh made history by sweeping Pakistan in a Test series for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their cricket journey. This achievement comes after a long history of losses against Pakistan in Test series, showcasing Bangladesh's growth and improvement in the sport.



With this win, Bangladesh has successfully defeated two of the nine Test-playing nations, including Pakistan and West Indies, demonstrating their expanding influence in the cricket world.

Opposition Date Stadium Zimbabwe January 6-10, 2005 MA Aziz Stadium, Chittagong West Indies July 9-13, 2009 Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown West Indies July 17-20, 2009 National Cricket Stadium, St George’s Zimbabwe August 4-8, 2011 Harare Sports Club, Harare West Indies November 21-25, 2012 Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna Zimbabwe April 25-28, 2013 Harare Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe October 25-29, 2014 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur Zimbabwe November 3-7, 2014 Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna Zimbabwe November 12-16, 2014 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong England October 28-30, 2016 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur Sri Lanka March 15-19, 2017 P Sara Oval, Colombo Australia August 27-30, 2017 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur West Indies November 30-December 4, 2018 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur West Indies December 7-11, 2018 Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong Zimbabwe February 22-25, 2020 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur Zimbabwe July 7-11, 2021 Harare Sports Club, Harare New Zealand January 1-5, 2022 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui Afghanistan June 14-17, 2023 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur Ireland April 4-7, 2023 Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur Pakistan August 21-25, 2024 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi Pakistan August 30- September 3, 2024 Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi



In the second match at Rawalpindi, Bangladeshi skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto won the toss and opted to field first.



Pakistan lost their first wicket for 0, but Saim Ayub (58) and skipper Shan Masood (57) rebuilt the innings by adding 107 runs for the second wicket. Bangladesh made a strong comeback, reducing Pakistan to 179 for 5. Agha Salman (54) tried to rescue his team, but they were eventually bundled out for 274.



In reply, Bangladesh had a nightmare start, losing six wickets for just 26 runs. However, Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) added 165 runs for the seventh wicket to take Bangladesh’s innings to 262 all out, allowing Pakistan a mere 12-run lead in the first innings.



Just like the first Test, Pakistan’s batting collapsed in the second innings of the second Test as well. Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Agha Salman (47) tried to rescue Pakistan with late cameos, but they were eventually all out for just 172, giving Bangladesh a small target of 185 to chase.





Pakistan 1st Innings BATTING Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique b Taskin Ahmed 0 6 0 0 0 Saim Ayub st †Litton Das b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 58 110 4 2 52.72 Shan Masood (c) lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 57 69 2 0 82.6 Babar Azam lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 31 77 2 0 40.25 Saud Shakeel b Taskin Ahmed 16 28 2 0 57.14 Mohammad Rizwan † c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Nahid Rana 29 63 2 0 46.03 Salman Agha c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 54 95 3 2 56.84 Khurram Shahzad c Shakib Al Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 12 41 0 0 29.26 Mohammad Ali c Shadman Islam b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 2 16 0 0 12.5 Abrar Ahmed st †Litton Das b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 9 7 0 1 128.57 Mir Hamza not out 0 0 0 0 - Extras (lb 4, nb 1, w 1) 6 TOTAL 85.1 Ov (RR: 3.21) 274 BOWLING O M R W ECON NB Taskin Ahmed 17 2 57 3 3.35 0 Hasan Mahmud 14 1 60 0 4.28 1 Nahid Rana 15 1 58 1 3.86 0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 22.1 2 61 5 2.75 0 Shakib Al Hasan 17 3 34 1 2 0



Bangladesh 1st Innings BATTING Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Shadman Islam b Khurram Shahzad 10 23 1 0 43.47 Zakir Hasan c Abrar Ahmed b Khurram Shahzad 1 16 0 0 6.25 Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) b Khurram Shahzad 4 6 1 0 66.66 Mominul Haque c Mohammad Ali b Mir Hamza 1 2 0 0 50 Mushfiqur Rahim c †Mohammad Rizwan b Mir Hamza 3 9 0 0 33.33 Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Khurram Shahzad 2 10 0 0 20 Litton Das † c Saim Ayub b Agha Salman 138 228 13 4 60.52 Mehidy Hasan Miraz c & b Khurram Shahzad 78 124 12 1 62.9 Taskin Ahmed lbw b Khurram Shahzad 1 5 0 0 20 Hasan Mahmud not out 13 51 1 0 25.49 Nahid Rana lbw b Agha Salman 0 2 0 0 0 Extras (b 6, nb 4, w 1) 11 TOTAL 78.4 Ov (RR: 3.33) 262 BOWLING O M R W ECON NB Mir Hamza 16 1 50 2 3.12 1 Khurram Shahzad 21 3 90 6 4.28 2 Mohammad Ali 7 2 20 0 2.85 0 Abrar Ahmed 31 5 83 0 2.67 1 Salman Agha 3.4 0 13 2 3.54 0

Pakistan 2nd Innings BATTING Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud 3 10 0 0 30 Saim Ayub c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Taskin Ahmed 20 35 3 0 57.14 Khurram Shahzad b Hasan Mahmud 0 6 0 0 0 Shan Masood (c) c †Litton Das b Nahid Rana 28 34 4 0 82.35 Babar Azam c Shadman Islam b Nahid Rana 11 18 1 0 61.11 Saud Shakeel c †Litton Das b Nahid Rana 2 10 0 0 20 Mohammad Rizwan † c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud 43 73 5 0 58.9 Salman Agha not out 47 71 6 1 66.19 Mohammad Ali c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Hasan Mahmud 0 1 0 0 0 Abrar Ahmed c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Nahid Rana 2 12 0 0 16.66 Mir Hamza c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Hasan Mahmud 4 10 1 0 40 Extras (b 5, lb 2, w 5) 12 TOTAL 46.4 Ov (RR: 3.68) 172 BOWLING O M R W ECON NB Taskin Ahmed 10 1 40 1 4 0 Hasan Mahmud 10.4 1 43 5 4.03 0 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8 0 24 0 3 0 Nahid Rana 11 1 44 4 4 0 Shakib Al Hasan 7 2 14 0 2 0

Bangladesh 2nd Innings (T: 185 runs) BATTING Dismissals R B 4s 6s SR Zakir Hasan b Mir Hamza 40 39 3 2 102.56 Shadman Islam c Shan Masood b Khurram Shahzad 24 51 2 0 47.05 Najmul Hossain Shanto (c) c Abdullah Shafique b Agha Salman 38 82 5 0 46.34 Mominul Haque c Saim Ayub b Abrar Ahmed 34 71 4 0 47.88 Mushfiqur Rahim not out 22 51 1 0 43.13 Shakib Al Hasan not out 21 43 1 1 48.83 Extras (b 1, lb 4, nb 1) 6 TOTAL 56 Ov (RR: 3.30) 185/4 BOWLING O M R W ECON NB Mir Hamza 14 4 46 1 3.28 1 Khurram Shahzad 7 0 40 1 5.71 0 Abrar Ahmed 14 3 40 1 2.85 0 Mohammad Ali 17 3 37 0 2.17 0 Salman Agha 4 1 17 1 4.25 0

Bangladesh, with contributions from top-order batters Zakir Hasan (40), Shadman Islam (24), skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto (38), and Mominul Haque (34), chased down the target of 185 runs with six wickets to spare on the final day, securing a historic series win over Pakistan.

