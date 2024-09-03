Bangladesh beats Pakistan by 6 wicket in 2nd Test, clean sweeps series

The Bangladesh cricket team created history in Rawalpindi as they beat Pakistan in the second Test by six wickets and won the two-match Test series 2-0.
Bangladesh made history by sweeping Pakistan in a Test series for the first time, marking a significant milestone in their cricket journey. This achievement comes after a long history of losses against Pakistan in Test series, showcasing Bangladesh's growth and improvement in the sport.
With this win, Bangladesh has successfully defeated two of the nine Test-playing nations, including Pakistan and West Indies, demonstrating their expanding influence in the cricket world.
In the second match at Rawalpindi, Bangladeshi skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto won the toss and opted to field first.
Pakistan lost their first wicket for 0, but Saim Ayub (58) and skipper Shan Masood (57) rebuilt the innings by adding 107 runs for the second wicket. Bangladesh made a strong comeback, reducing Pakistan to 179 for 5. Agha Salman (54) tried to rescue his team, but they were eventually bundled out for 274.
In reply, Bangladesh had a nightmare start, losing six wickets for just 26 runs. However, Litton Das (138) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78) added 165 runs for the seventh wicket to take Bangladesh’s innings to 262 all out, allowing Pakistan a mere 12-run lead in the first innings.
Just like the first Test, Pakistan’s batting collapsed in the second innings of the second Test as well. Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Agha Salman (47) tried to rescue Pakistan with late cameos, but they were eventually all out for just 172, giving Bangladesh a small target of 185 to chase.
Pakistan 1st Innings
BATTING
Dismissals
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Abdullah Shafique
b Taskin Ahmed
0
6
0
0
0
Saim Ayub
st †Litton Das b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
58
110
4
2
52.72
Shan Masood (c)
lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
57
69
2
0
82.6
Babar Azam
lbw b Shakib Al Hasan
31
77
2
0
40.25
Saud Shakeel
b Taskin Ahmed
16
28
2
0
57.14
Mohammad Rizwan †
c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Nahid Rana
29
63
2
0
46.03
Salman Agha
c Shakib Al Hasan b Taskin Ahmed
54
95
3
2
56.84
Khurram Shahzad
c Shakib Al Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
12
41
0
0
29.26
Mohammad Ali
c Shadman Islam b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
2
16
0
0
12.5
Abrar Ahmed
st †Litton Das b Mehidy Hasan Miraz
9
7
0
1
128.57
Mir Hamza
not out
0
0
0
0
-
Extras
(lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
6
TOTAL
85.1 Ov (RR: 3.21)
274
BOWLING
O
M
R
W
ECON
NB
Taskin Ahmed
17
2
57
3
3.35
0
Hasan Mahmud
14
1
60
0
4.28
1
Nahid Rana
15
1
58
1
3.86
0
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
22.1
2
61
5
2.75
0
Shakib Al Hasan
17
3
34
1
2
0
Bangladesh 1st Innings
BATTING
Dismissals
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Shadman Islam
b Khurram Shahzad
10
23
1
0
43.47
Zakir Hasan
c Abrar Ahmed b Khurram Shahzad
1
16
0
0
6.25
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
b Khurram Shahzad
4
6
1
0
66.66
Mominul Haque
c Mohammad Ali b Mir Hamza
1
2
0
0
50
Mushfiqur Rahim
c †Mohammad Rizwan b Mir Hamza
3
9
0
0
33.33
Shakib Al Hasan
lbw b Khurram Shahzad
2
10
0
0
20
Litton Das †
c Saim Ayub b Agha Salman
138
228
13
4
60.52
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
c & b Khurram Shahzad
78
124
12
1
62.9
Taskin Ahmed
lbw b Khurram Shahzad
1
5
0
0
20
Hasan Mahmud
not out
13
51
1
0
25.49
Nahid Rana
lbw b Agha Salman
0
2
0
0
0
Extras
(b 6, nb 4, w 1)
11
TOTAL
78.4 Ov (RR: 3.33)
262
BOWLING
O
M
R
W
ECON
NB
Mir Hamza
16
1
50
2
3.12
1
Khurram Shahzad
21
3
90
6
4.28
2
Mohammad Ali
7
2
20
0
2.85
0
Abrar Ahmed
31
5
83
0
2.67
1
Salman Agha
3.4
0
13
2
3.54
0
Pakistan 2nd Innings
BATTING
Dismissals
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Abdullah Shafique
c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud
3
10
0
0
30
Saim Ayub
c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Taskin Ahmed
20
35
3
0
57.14
Khurram Shahzad
b Hasan Mahmud
0
6
0
0
0
Shan Masood (c)
c †Litton Das b Nahid Rana
28
34
4
0
82.35
Babar Azam
c Shadman Islam b Nahid Rana
11
18
1
0
61.11
Saud Shakeel
c †Litton Das b Nahid Rana
2
10
0
0
20
Mohammad Rizwan †
c †Litton Das b Hasan Mahmud
43
73
5
0
58.9
Salman Agha
not out
47
71
6
1
66.19
Mohammad Ali
c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Hasan Mahmud
0
1
0
0
0
Abrar Ahmed
c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Nahid Rana
2
12
0
0
16.66
Mir Hamza
c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Hasan Mahmud
4
10
1
0
40
Extras
(b 5, lb 2, w 5)
12
TOTAL
46.4 Ov (RR: 3.68)
172
BOWLING
O
M
R
W
ECON
NB
Taskin Ahmed
10
1
40
1
4
0
Hasan Mahmud
10.4
1
43
5
4.03
0
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
8
0
24
0
3
0
Nahid Rana
11
1
44
4
4
0
Shakib Al Hasan
7
2
14
0
2
0
Bangladesh 2nd Innings (T: 185 runs)
BATTING
Dismissals
R
B
4s
6s
SR
Zakir Hasan
b Mir Hamza
40
39
3
2
102.56
Shadman Islam
c Shan Masood b Khurram Shahzad
24
51
2
0
47.05
Najmul Hossain Shanto (c)
c Abdullah Shafique b Agha Salman
38
82
5
0
46.34
Mominul Haque
c Saim Ayub b Abrar Ahmed
34
71
4
0
47.88
Mushfiqur Rahim
not out
22
51
1
0
43.13
Shakib Al Hasan
not out
21
43
1
1
48.83
Extras
(b 1, lb 4, nb 1)
6
TOTAL
56 Ov (RR: 3.30)
185/4
BOWLING
O
M
R
W
ECON
NB
Mir Hamza
14
4
46
1
3.28
1
Khurram Shahzad
7
0
40
1
5.71
0
Abrar Ahmed
14
3
40
1
2.85
0
Mohammad Ali
17
3
37
0
2.17
0
Salman Agha
4
1
17
1
4.25
0
Bangladesh, with contributions from top-order batters Zakir Hasan (40), Shadman Islam (24), skipper Najmul Hasan Shanto (38), and Mominul Haque (34), chased down the target of 185 runs with six wickets to spare on the final day, securing a historic series win over Pakistan.