Delhi Premier League 2024: Top batters, bowlers & highest individual score

In the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League T20 tournament, Priyansh Arya, representing South Delhi Superstarz, etched his name in history by smashing six sixes in an over. The left-handed batter took North Delhi Strikers spinner Manan Bharadwaj to the cleaners, hitting him all around the park. Priyansh, who scored the first century of the tournament, is also the leading run-scorer in the Delhi Premier League 2024.