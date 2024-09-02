Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to miss round one after picking hand injury

Duleep Trophy: Suryakumar Yadav to miss round one after picking hand injury

India batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the opening round of the Duleep Trophy starting on September 5 due to an injury to his hand which he sustained last week.

Surya Kumar Yadav (Pic-Twitter)
Surya Kumar Yadav (Pic-Twitter)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India batter Suryakumar Yadav will miss the opening round of the Duleep Trophy starting on September 5 due to an injury to his hand which he sustained last week.

The right-handed Suryakumar, who played in the final outing for Mumbai in the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore against TNCA XI, had missed the last day's play of the contest due to the injury as he did not come out to bat.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Suryakumar, whose unavailability for Duleep Trophy contest was confirmed by BCCI sources, was set to play for India C against India D at Ananthapur in the first-round clash from September 5-8. He has reported at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Simultaneously, India A and India B will clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the other match of the competition.

The competition will serve as an opportunity for India players in contention for selection in the two-Test series at home against Bangladesh, starting on September 19 in Chennai.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Buchi Babu cricket tournament 2024 schedule, teams, format and history

Golden Arms of Surya headline India's Super Over win, T20I series sweep

I don't want to be captain, I want to be the leader: Suryakumar Yadav

India wins T20I series against SL riding on Jaiswal, Surya's pyrotechnics

1st T20I: Surya-Gambhir regime begins with 43-run win against Sri Lanka

Topics :Suryakumar YadavDuleep TrophyDomestic cricket

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story