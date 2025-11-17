Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: BAN win the toss, elect to field first

Bangladesh A (BAN-A) and Afghanistan A (AFG-A) clash in Match No. 8 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha today. Bangladesh skipper Akbar Ali won the toss and elected to field first on the night. Both sides enter the encounter in excellent form, having recorded wins in their opening matches, promising an exciting contest for fans.

Bangladesh A announced themselves emphatically in the tournament opener against Hong Kong. Chasing a modest 168, the team raced to victory in just 11 overs, thanks to a breathtaking innings from Habibur Rahman Sohan. The young batsman smashed an unbeaten 100 off 35 balls, completely dismantling the Hong Kong bowling attack and putting Bangladesh in a strong position early in the competition.

Afghanistan A, meanwhile, secured a thrilling win in their previous fixture. Sediqullah Atal starred with both bat and ball, claiming 4 wickets for 45 runs in 4 overs and then hitting a quickfire 54 off 27 balls to guide his side home. The match was closely contested and went down to the final overs, but Afghanistan held their nerve to notch a narrow three-wicket victory, showcasing their all-round strength.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Playing 11 prediction

Bangladesh A Playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali (c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Saqlain

Afghanistan A Playing 11: Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Imran Mir, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai

BAN A vs AFG A Asia Cup Rising stars LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.