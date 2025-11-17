Bangladesh vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE Asia Cup Rising Stars: Top 2 clash in Doha; Toss at 7:30 PM
Bangladesh A (BAN-A) and Afghanistan A (AFG-A) are all set to clash in Match No. 8 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 17. Both sides enter the encounter in excellent form, having recorded wins in their opening matches, promising an exciting contest for fans.
Bangladesh A announced themselves emphatically in the tournament opener against Hong Kong. Chasing a modest 168, the team raced to victory in just 11 overs, thanks to a breathtaking innings from Habibur Rahman Sohan. The young batsman smashed an unbeaten 100 off 35 balls, completely dismantling the Hong Kong bowling attack and putting Bangladesh in a strong position early in the competition.
Afghanistan A, meanwhile, secured a thrilling win in their previous fixture. Sediqullah Atal starred with both bat and ball, claiming 4 wickets for 45 runs in 4 overs and then hitting a quickfire 54 off 27 balls to guide his side home. The match was closely contested and went down to the final overs, but Afghanistan held their nerve to notch a narrow three-wicket victory, showcasing their all-round strength.
With both teams brimming with confidence, fans can expect an intense battle in Doha as Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A vie for supremacy in this key Rising Stars clash.
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Playing 11 prediction
Bangladesh A Playing 11: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali (c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Saqlain
Afghanistan A Playing 11: Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Imran Mir, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai
BAN A vs AFG A Asia Cup Rising stars LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Bangladesh and Afghanistan will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars live telecast: The live telecast of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony Sports network.
Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising stars live streaming: The live streaming of the Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.
7:17 PM
BAN A vs AFG A LIVE TOSS UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 15 minutes away from the toss now in Doha as both teams look to take hold of the proceedings for now.
7:09 PM
BAN A vs AFG A LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Top 2 clash in Doha!
With both BAN and AFG sitting on 2 points from their opening games, this game would determine who takes the early top spot in Group B in the tournament that consists of Sri Lanka who are also on 2 points at the moment and Hong Kong who haven't been able to get any points in 2 games so far.
7:01 PM
BAN A vs AFG A LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup Rising Stars: Who will end their winning run tonight?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Asia Cup Risisng Stars encounter between Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A in Doha tonight. With both sides coming off victories, someone will have to let go of their perfect run tonight. Toss at 7:30 PM IST.
