Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Bangladesh and Pakistan meet for the final T20I of the series on July 24 at Mirpur, with Bangladesh already having secured their first-ever T20I series win over Pakistan. The hosts are now eyeing a historic whitewash, while Pakistan will fight to salvage pride before their next assignment.

Bangladesh’s bowlers—Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mahedi Hasan—have been outstanding, expertly utilising home conditions to keep Pakistan’s batters under constant pressure. Jaker Ali’s crucial middle-order runs, coupled with Parvez Hossain Emon’s efforts at the top, have set the tone for Bangladesh’s clinical performances. The fielding unit has shown marked improvement, adding to their all-round strength.

ALSO READ: Tri-nation series: ZIM vs NZ playing 11, toss time, live streaming For Pakistan, the challenge has been adapting to slow, testing surfaces, with early batting collapses plaguing both previous matches. Fakhar Zaman’s experience will be pivotal if they are to post a competitive score. The bowling has offered glimmers of hope, thanks to Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal, but Pakistan must shore up their middle order and fielding to match Bangladesh’s discipline. Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal Bangladesh vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20Is Total matches played: 24

Pakistan won: 19

Bangladesh won: 5

No result: 0 Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20I full squad Bangladesh squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (wk/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mohammad Naim Pakistan squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Agha Salman (c), Khushdil Shah, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Salman Mirza, Mohammad Nawaz, Sufyan Moqim, Sahibzada Farhan, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast and streaming details When does the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match take place? The third T20I between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on July 24, 2025. What is the venue of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match? The match will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. At what time will the live toss for the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I take place? The toss for the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will take place at 5:00 pm IST. At what time will the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match begin?