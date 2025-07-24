Home / Cricket / News / England vs India LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: Archer strikes early in the day; Jadeja departs on 20
Live New Update

England vs India LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 2: Archer strikes early in the day; Jadeja departs on 20

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: India lose an early wicket as Jadeja is caught behind in the slips in the 2nd over of the day.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2
ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2

4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:35 PM IST
4:35 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Update from BCCI regarding Pant!

BCCi official update: Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper.
 
Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements.

4:29 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: England lose a review!

England lose the review as Stokes' delivery that appeared to have been caught behind following an edge was apparently in contact with the batter's shoulder.

4:28 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: What happened so far today

England vs India, 4th Test Day 2, Session 1: India steady at 302/5 as Sundar, Thakur defy England’s probing spells
 
India added just 18 runs in the first hour of play on Day 2 at Old Trafford, inching to 302/5 in 95 overs, with Shardul Thakur (35 off 68) and Washington Sundar (11 off 37) looking solid but cautious against a disciplined England attack.
 
The morning began quietly, with Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes probing the off-stump channel relentlessly. Archer, who has been mixing up his lengths cleverly, nearly had Sundar twice in a testing 95th over. One edge flew safely between fourth slip and gully for four, frustrating England, while another delivery beat the outside edge comprehensively.
 
Woakes, meanwhile, produced a moment of chaos in the 94th over with a wild inswinger that went way down leg and resulted in five wides, gifting India some easy runs. However, apart from that lapse, England have kept things tight.
 
Sundar brought up his first boundary after 19 deliveries, while Thakur—more assured in defence today—has quietly ground out his innings. With Rishabh Pant unlikely to bat, this pair’s resistance becomes even more vital for India’s hopes of pushing towards a 400-plus total.

4:25 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Promising visuals for India!

The visuals show that Rishabh Pant has arrived in the Team India dugout and will most probably be available to bat for India if the situation needs him to come out. 

4:24 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India 302/5 after 95 overs!

Between overs 93 and 95, India added crucial runs as Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur continued to frustrate England. Chris Woakes began the 93rd over with tight lines but conceded five wides on a wayward inswinger and gave away eight runs in total. In the 94th over, Jofra Archer tested Sundar with deliveries that beat the outside edge multiple times, but Sundar managed to edge one for four through the gap between slip and gully. The 95th over saw Archer again beat the bat but couldn't find the breakthrough. India moved to 302/5, with Sundar and Thakur holding firm under pressure.

4:11 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 1 0 2; IND 288/5 after 92 overs; Shardul Thakur 34 (66) Washington Sundar 3 (20)
 
Woakes continues the attack and concedes 4 runs from the over

4:06 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 4wd 0 0; IND 284/5 after 91 overs; Shardul Thakur 33 (63) Washington Sundar 0 (18)
 
Archer continues the attack and concedes 5 runs from the over

4:01 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 0; IND 279/5 after 90 overs; Shardul Thakur 33 (57) Washington Sundar 0 (18)
 
Woakes continues the attack and concedes just 1 run from the over

3:57 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 1 0 0; IND 278/5 after 89 overs; Shardul Thakur 32 (56) Washington Sundar 0 (13)
 
Archer continues the attack and concedes just 1 run from the over

3:53 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary 1 0 0 0 0 0; IND 277/5 after 88 overs; Shardul Thakur 31 (52) Washington Sundar 0 (11)
 
Woakes continues the attack and concedes just 1 run from the over

3:49 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run in the over by Archer!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 0 0; IND 276/5 after 87 overs; Shardul Thakur 30 (51) Washington Sundar 0 (6)
 
Woakes continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - A block by Sundar to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Another leave by the batter around the same region.
 
Ball 4 - He leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 3 - Sundar blocks the next ball.
 
Ball 2 - Shardul takes a quick single towards mid on.
 
Ball 1 - Dot ball

3:45 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs off the over!

Over Summary 4 0 0 4 1 0; IND 275/5 after 85 overs; Shardul Thakur 29 (49) Washington Sundar 0 (2)
 
Woakes continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Sundar leaves it be outside off stump
 
Ball 5 - A single towards backward sq. leg this time.
 
Ball 4 - Dot ball.
 
Ball 3 - He takes the aggressive way to score a FOUR towards covers.
 
Ball 2 - A block this time by the all-rounder.
 
Ball 1 - Shardul gets a boundary off the glove to start the over.

3:41 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jadeja departs!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 W 0; IND 265/5 after 85 overs; Shardul Thakur 20 (44) Washington Sundar 0 (1)
 
Archer continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Jadeja caught behind in the slips by Brook.
 
Ball 4 - Another edge as it falls short of the slips again.
 
Ball 3 - Shardul plays and misses outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - Jadeja takes a single towards mid-wicket.
 
Ball 1 - Jadeja's edge falls just short of Duckett in the slips.

3:38 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Archer strikes!

Jadeja is caught behind in the slips as Jofra Archer strikes in the 2nd over fo the day. A good catch by Harry Brook and a big wicket to start the day by England.

3:34 PM

4th Test Day 2 | ENG vs IND LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Maiden to start the day by Woakes!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 0 0; IND 264/4 after 84 overs; Shardul Thakur 19 (42) Ravindra Jadeja 19 (37)
 
Woakes continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Another block to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - Shardul blocks it outside of his crease this time.
 
Ball 4 - Another block by the batter staright towards Woakes.
 
Ball 3 - He attempts a cut towards point but straight to the fielder. No run.
 
Ball 2 - He leaves the next one outside off stump.
 
Ball 1 - Shardul blocks the first delivery against Woakes.
Topics :India vs EnglandTest CricketIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

