Tri-nation series: ZIM vs NZ playing 11, toss time, live streaming

The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20 match live toss will occur at 4 pm IST today at Harare Sports Club

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I playing 11
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I playing 11
Aditya Kaushik
Jul 24 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
The final league encounter of the 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series promises to be a test of pride and momentum as Zimbabwe host New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club today. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against the hosts on the day.  The hosts make just one change with Dion Myers coming in place of Wesley Madhvere while the Kiwis made 4 changes for the final league encounter today.    The Kiwis, led by Mitchell Santner, have been flawless so far, clinching three consecutive wins and topping the table with their place in the final secure. In stark contrast, the Chevrons find themselves winless at the bottom, desperate to salvage respect after a string of heavy defeats.
 
For Zimbabwe, the series has exposed major concerns, especially with their batting faltering under pressure and producing well below-par totals despite a few decent partnerships. Their bowlers have managed promising spells with the new ball but have struggled to sustain pressure in the middle and death overs. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe will be determined to give home fans something to cheer about.
 
New Zealand, brimming with confidence after twin victories over South Africa and a dominant earlier win over Zimbabwe, aim to extend their unbeaten run. Their all-round depth—the hallmark of this campaign—makes them overwhelming favourites, especially given their perfect 7-0 T20I head-to-head record against Zimbabwe. Expect the visitors to test their bench and fine-tune combinations, while Zimbabwe fight for pride and a morale-boosting performance.  Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I playing 11 today

Zimbabwe Playing 11: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu 
New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20s

  • Total matches played: 7
  • Zimbabwe won: 0
  • New Zealand won: 7
  • No result: 0

Squads of both teams

Zimbabwe squad: 
Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa
 
New Zealand squad: 
Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, William O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I live streaming in India today

When does the ZIM vs NZ T20I match take place? 
Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand in the T20I on July 24.
 
What is the venue of the ZIM vs NZ T20I match? 
Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe, will host the T20I between Zimbabwe and New Zealand.
 
At what time will the live toss for the ZIM vs NZ T20I take place? 
The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I live toss will occur at 4 pm IST.
 
At what time will the ZIM vs NZ T20I match begin? 
The live match time for Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I is 4:30 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the ZIM vs NZ T20I match in India? 
The Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I match live telecast will not be available in India.
 
How do you watch the live streaming of today’s ZIM vs NZ T20I match in India? 
FanCode will provide the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I match.
 

New Zealand cricket team, Zimbabwe, T20 cricket

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

