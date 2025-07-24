Tri-nation series: ZIM vs NZ playing 11, toss time, live streaming

The final league encounter of the 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-series promises to be a test of pride and momentum as Zimbabwe host New Zealand at the Harare Sports Club today. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against the hosts on the day. The hosts make just one change with Dion Myers coming in place of Wesley Madhvere while the Kiwis made 4 changes for the final league encounter today. The Kiwis, led by Mitchell Santner, have been flawless so far, clinching three consecutive wins and topping the table with their place in the final secure. In stark contrast, the Chevrons find themselves winless at the bottom, desperate to salvage respect after a string of heavy defeats.

For Zimbabwe, the series has exposed major concerns, especially with their batting faltering under pressure and producing well below-par totals despite a few decent partnerships. Their bowlers have managed promising spells with the new ball but have struggled to sustain pressure in the middle and death overs. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe will be determined to give home fans something to cheer about. Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here New Zealand, brimming with confidence after twin victories over South Africa and a dominant earlier win over Zimbabwe, aim to extend their unbeaten run. Their all-round depth—the hallmark of this campaign—makes them overwhelming favourites, especially given their perfect 7-0 T20I head-to-head record against Zimbabwe. Expect the visitors to test their bench and fine-tune combinations, while Zimbabwe fight for pride and a morale-boosting performance.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand T20I playing 11 today Zimbabwe Playing 11: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Maposa, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu New Zealand Playing 11: Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert(w), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke Zimbabwe vs New Zealand head-to-head in T20s Total matches played: 7

Zimbabwe won: 0

New Zealand won: 7

No result: 0 Squads of both teams Zimbabwe squad: Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Adam Milne, William O'Rourke, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Matt Henry, Mitchell Hay, Tim Robinson, Bevon Jacobs