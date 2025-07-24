Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: BAN eye series white wash vs PAK; toss at 5 PM

Bangladesh and Pakistan will face off in the third and final T20I of the series in Mirpur today with the hosts already securing a historic series win their first ever against Pakistan in the T20 format. With the series in the bag, Bangladesh will now aim for a landmark 3-0 whitewash, while Pakistan will be desperate to avoid a complete sweep and reclaim some lost pride before their upcoming fixtures.

Bangladesh’s bowling attack has been in top form throughout the series. Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mahedi Hasan have expertly exploited the sluggish home pitches, consistently keeping Pakistan’s batters under pressure. In the batting department, Jaker Ali has delivered key runs in the middle order, while Parvez Hossain Emon has impressed at the top. Their fielding has also been notably sharper, rounding off an impressive all-around showing from the Tigers.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming Pakistan, on the other hand, have struggled to adapt to the slow, spin-friendly conditions. Frequent top-order collapses have left them on the back foot. Veteran Fakhar Zaman will need to anchor the innings if they hope to challenge Bangladesh. While bowlers Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal have shown promise, Pakistan’s overall discipline in the field and middle-order consistency remain major concerns.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today

Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE TOSS time: The coin toss between Bangladesh skipper Litton Das and Pakistan skipper Agha Salman will take place at 5:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast: The BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming: Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score and match updates here.