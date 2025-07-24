Bangladesh vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES 3rd T20: BAN eye series white wash vs PAK; toss at 5 PM
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: The Bangla Tigers will complete a 3-0 white wash if they win today's encounter against Pakistan.
Bangladesh and Pakistan will face off in the third and final T20I of the series in Mirpur today with the hosts already securing a historic series win their first ever against Pakistan in the T20 format. With the series in the bag, Bangladesh will now aim for a landmark 3-0 whitewash, while Pakistan will be desperate to avoid a complete sweep and reclaim some lost pride before their upcoming fixtures.
Bangladesh’s bowling attack has been in top form throughout the series. Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mahedi Hasan have expertly exploited the sluggish home pitches, consistently keeping Pakistan’s batters under pressure. In the batting department, Jaker Ali has delivered key runs in the middle order, while Parvez Hossain Emon has impressed at the top. Their fielding has also been notably sharper, rounding off an impressive all-around showing from the Tigers.
Pakistan, on the other hand, have struggled to adapt to the slow, spin-friendly conditions. Frequent top-order collapses have left them on the back foot. Veteran Fakhar Zaman will need to anchor the innings if they hope to challenge Bangladesh. While bowlers Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal have shown promise, Pakistan’s overall discipline in the field and middle-order consistency remain major concerns.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 playing 11 today
Bangladesh playing 11 (probable): Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Ahmed Daniyal
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE TOSS time: The coin toss between Bangladesh skipper Litton Das and Pakistan skipper Agha Salman will take place at 5:00 pm IST.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast: The BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming: Live streaming of the BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score and match updates here.
4:45 PM
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon!
We are lees than 15 minutes away from the coin toss to take place as the home crowd starts filling the stands in Mirpur.
4:39 PM
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Who has the most runs in this series?
|Most runs in BAN vs PAK T20 series
|Player
|Matches
|Inns
|Runs
|Avg
|Sr
|4s
|6s
|1
|Jaker Ali
|2
|2
|70
|70
|120.69
|4
|5
|2
|Parvez Hossain Emon
|2
|2
|69
|69
|130.19
|4
|6
|3
|Faheem Ashraf
|2
|2
|56
|28
|133.33
|4
|4
|4
|Fakhar Zaman
|2
|2
|52
|26
|123.81
|7
|1
|5
|Abbas Afridi
|2
|2
|41
|20.5
|110.81
|2
|4
|6
|Towhid Hridoy
|2
|2
|36
|18
|90
|2
|2
|7
|Mahedi Hasan
|2
|1
|33
|33
|132
|2
|2
|8
|Khushdil Shah
|2
|2
|30
|15
|73.17
|2
|1
|9
|Ahmed Daniyal
|1
|1
|17
|17
|154.55
|3
|-
|10
|Salman Agha
|2
|2
|12
|6
|37.5
|-
|-
4:27 PM
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Bangladesh pacers in form!
Bangladesh’s bowling unit featuring Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mahedi Hasan, has performed exceptionally well agianst Pakistan, making the most of familiar home conditions to consistently trouble Pakistan’s batting lineup.
4:19 PM
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pakistan playing for pride today!
Pakistan have struggled to adapt to the slow, spin-friendly conditions and are playing to avoid a clean sweep tonight.
4:16 PM
BAN vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss at 5 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 3rd T20 between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Mirpur. The Bangla Tigers are looking to white wash the series with a 3rd consecutive win against Pakistan tonight. Toss to take place at 5 PM IST.
