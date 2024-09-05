Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / BCCI AGM on September 29 at Bengaluru; New NCA to be inaugurated

BCCI AGM on September 29 at Bengaluru; New NCA to be inaugurated

The AGM will coincide with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy (NCA) centre in the outskirts as all the board members will be present in the city.

BCCI
BCCI
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The BCCI's 93rd Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) will take place here on September 29, but it is unlikely that the election of the new board secretary will take place at the high-profile summit.

However, the AGM will coincide with the inauguration of the state-of-the-art National Cricket Academy (NCA) centre in the outskirts as all the board members will be present in the city.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Currently, the NCA functions at the M Chinnaswamy stadium premises since its inception over two decades back.

While the new BCCI secretary will not be elected at the AGM, the date for the Special General Meeting (SGM) for that purpose could be fixed here.

The appointment of a new secretary was made mandatory after the incumbent Jay Shah was elected unanimously as the ICC Chairman.

However, Shah will not abdicate his present role as the BCCI secretary at the AGM because he has to assume the new office only from December 1.

More From This Section

PCB will now conduct fitness tests before giving central contract

Why the formidable Bangladesh could be a threat to India's home dominance

Powerplay to Boundaries: T20I records shattered in AUS vs SCO cricket match

Virat Kohli top taxpayer among sports stars; Sachin, MS Dhoni follow

Duleep Trophy 2024: Sanju Samson to replace injured Ishan Kishan in round 1

The other important point in the meeting's 18-point agenda, which has been sent to all the state associations, is the appointment of BCCI's representative to the ICC meetings, as Shah will no longer be available for that role.

The name of current BCCI president Roger Binny might be discussed for the board's representative to the ICC, or it could fall on the incoming secretary.

But at 69, Binny does not have age on his side with 70 being the upper ceiling to be in administration.

Other than those two pressing matters, the AGM will also see the induction of two representatives of the general body in the IPL Governing Council and the induction of one representative from the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) in the IPL Governing Council.

The AGM will also include some regular board activities such as ratification of the annual budget for 2024-25 and the appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

The meeting will appoint a Cricket Committee and Standing Committee as per the BCCI Constitution, along with the formation of a new Umpires Committee under Rule 27.

The AGM will also consider the 'Report of the Internal Committee of BCCI formed under Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy', besides approving rules formed by the Apex Council pertaining to domestic cricket.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Starc rates IND-AUS Tests on par with Ashes

WTC 2023-25 points table: Pakistan, Bangladesh, England & SL rankings

Jonty Rhodes believes India will become stronger under coach Gautam Gambhir

Rahul Dravid's son, Samit Dravid selected for U19 series against Australia

Full list of ICC chairman and Indians at the helm of ICC in history

Topics :BCCI

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story