BCCI cuts base price of title sponsor rights to Rs 2.4 crore per match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decreased the base price of title sponsor rights for international cricket matches played in the country to Rs 2.4 crore per match from the Rs 3.8 crore that sponsors had paid in the last cycle, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). Paytm and MasterCard paid Rs 3.8 crore per match for the international matches played in the country between 2019 and 2023.



This is the second time BCCI has slashed the base price of the title sponsor rights amid weak demand for expensive cricket properties and tepid response from new-age firms. These new-age firms are cutting their budget because of the funding winter.



The period covering the title sponsor rights will kick off in September and end in August 2026. This period will cover 56 matches, including 15 Tests, 15 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals. The overall base price for the three-year title sponsor rights is around Rs 134.4 crore. The tender for the title sponsor rights was issued on August 1. It will be available until August 21.



The cricket body has also set the base price for digital rights of the matches higher than that for TV. It also cut the overall base price to Rs 45 crore per match for the upcoming media rights cycle from the Rs 61 crore per match that Disney Star paid in the previous cycle.



MasterCard had replaced Paytm as the title sponsor, acquiring the rights in 2019.



The cricket body had cut the base price for the official lead sponsor rights to Rs 3 crore per match from Rs 5.07 crore per match that Byju's was paying for home matches played by Team India.



IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha was quoted as saying by ET that the new-age companies, which had spent a lot of money sponsoring cricket matches, are under pressure. Companies which seek top-of-mind recall and want to establish credibility might come on board.