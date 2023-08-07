Mitch Marsh handed command of Australian T20 side in pre-World Cup year

Cricket Australia appointed Mitchell Marsh as the new captain of the T20 international (T20) side. He has replaced Aaron Finch who resigned after being unable to defend the title at home during the T20 World Cup 2022. Since the World Cup, Australia will be playing their first set of T20Is when they tour South Africa for a three-match T20I and five-match ODI series in September 2023. Pat Cummins has remained as the ODI captain.

Does Marsh have prior captaincy experience?

Mitch Marsh was appointed as captain of the Western Australian First-Class, List A and their T20 representative side Perth Scorchers’ captain after Adam Voges’ retirement at the end of the 2016-17 season. Since 2017-18, Marsh skippered the teams in all formats. He had instant success as Western Australia won the 2017-18 Marsh Cup (List A tournament).

In First Class, he just couldn’t get going as a skipper. Similar was the case in the T20s as Marsh gave up the captaincy at the start of the 2021 season in Big Bash and never took it back from Ashton Turner. In total, Marsh, 31, captained the Scorchers for only 21 matches and lost two-thirds of them.

The biggest gain of his captaincy career has been at the junior level when he captained the Australia U-19 side to the title in 2010 by beating Pakistan by 25 runs in the final.

Which Australian team will Mitch Marsh be captaining?

Marsh will have the experience of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Marcus Stoinis by his side. He would also have Adam Zampa to rely upon in the bowling department. But the reaming players in the side don’t have much international experience, although they are franchise cricket favourites.

Newbies include Marsh’s Scorchers teammate Aaron Hardie, left-arm spinner Spencer Johnson and Matthew Short, another BBL superstar.

Australia Squad for South Africa T20 series

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Australia tour of South Africa 2023 T20 series schedule

First T20I

Date- August 30

Time- 09:30 pm IST

Venue- Durban

2nd T20I

Date- September 1

Time- 09:30 pm IST

Venue- Durban

3rd T20I

Date- September 3

Time- 09:30 pm IST

Venue- Durban