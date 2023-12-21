Home / Cricket / News / Big paycheck moment will stick to us for rest of our lives: Daryl Mitchell

Big paycheck moment will stick to us for rest of our lives: Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell sold to CSK for Rs 14 Cr at IPL 2024 auction. Photo: X
Press Trust of India Hamilton (New Zealand)

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
When New Zealander Daryl Mitchell was bought for a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings during the IPL auction, he was wrapping presents for his daughter's birthday at his home and his heartbeat increased when his name popped up on the screen.

His family kept the domestic chores aside and remained glued to the television. In the space of few minutes, the 32-year-old secured a life-changing paycheck at the auction held in Dubai on Tuesday.

"It was obviously a pretty special night for us as a family, sitting here with my wife watching the whole auction," Mitchell said, according to local media.

"To see your name come up and then to go through that whole experience is definitely something that will stick with us for the rest of our lives."

Mitchell became the second-most expensive Black Caps ever purchased in the 15-year history of the IPL, level with Kane Williamson and behind only Kyle Jamieson, who was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore in 2021.

"(Elder daughter) Addie's birthday today (Wednesday), so there was a bit of wrapping up presents and stuff like that while the auction was going on. At the auction, you don't quite know exactly when you're going to come up in the list.

Check all news related to Chennai Super Kings here

"So yeah, I guess we were just trying to keep ourselves busy and watching it, and then, when it popped up, I guess you end up being glued to the screen to see what happens."

Mitchell, who starred with the bat at the ODI World Cup, has played in the IPL once previously, making two appearances for the Rajasthan Royals during the 2022 season, where his services were acquired for his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

He is an established member of the New Zealand national team across formats after playing 20 Tests, 39 ODIs and 56 T20Is.

He will join Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra at the Chennai Super Kings next year as they look to defend their title, under coach Stephen Fleming and captain MS Dhoni.

"Your heart starts to pump a little bit, as you see the paddles going up," he said.

"But having been through the auction before and going unsold, it was a pretty special night last night to experience that."

He said the eye-popping sum will help set up his family in many ways.

"It's my oldest daughter's fifth birthday today (Wednesday), so I got her a pretty good present waking up. Not that she understands what's going on, but ... it will help us set up the family in many ways.

"So they (the two daughters) can grow up and enjoy the things they love, and for me, that's the really cool thing about it, and they are the reason why you do all this.


Topics :New Zealand cricket teamIndian Premier LeagueIPL

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

