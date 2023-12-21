Home / Cricket / News / 7 newcomers in 15-man Windies squad to play two test matches in Australia

7 newcomers in 15-man Windies squad to play two test matches in Australia

Seven uncapped players will travel to Australia among a 15-man West Indies cricket squad to play two test matches Down Under in January.

Representative image
AP St. John's (Antigua)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Seven uncapped players will travel to Australia among a 15-man West Indies cricket squad to play two test matches Down Under in January.

Cricket West Indies said Wednesday that the team will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice captain.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The uncapped players are batter Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach; allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Team officials said Jayden Seales was unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury and that Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers were not available because they wanted to explore Twenty20 league opportunities in January.

The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.

"However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team.

The squad will arrive in Australia on Dec. 30 and will hold a preparation camp from Jan. 2-9 in Adelaide, followed by a four-day first-class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide from Jan. 10-13.

The two teams will again compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy named in honor of the legendary West Indies allrounder and captain. The first test will be played in Adelaide from Jan. 17-21 and the second a day-night, pink-ball encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane from Jan 25-29.

Following the test series, West Indies will face Australia in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches. Squads for those games will be announced at a later date.

Australia is currently ahead 1-0 in its three-match test series against Pakistan. The teams play again beginning Dec. 26 in Melbourne and from Jan. 3 in Sydney.

-

West Indies test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclai, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.

Also Read

Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh

WATCH IND vs WI 1st Test Highlights: Ashwin, Jaiswal star on Day 1

India Vs West Indies: India in driving seat after Day 1 of 1st Test

WI vs IND: Mckenzie, Athanaze earn maiden Test call-ups for Dominica Test

WI vs IND 3rd ODI Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Stokes and Archer will have T20 Word Cup places kept open: England coach

After a dog-bite and 50 stitches, Alyssa Healy ready to keep wickets

Sports Ministry confirms Satwik, Chirag for Khel Ratna, Shami for Arjuna

ICC rankings: Shubman Gill loses top ODI batters spot to Babar Azam

Starc will be X-factor, leader of KKR attack in IPL 2024: Mentor Gambhir

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West Indies cricket team

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Cricket News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story