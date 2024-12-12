Bihar govt transfers Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to BCA; revamp set for 2027

In a significant move for Bihar’s cricketing landscape, the state government transferred the iconic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium to the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA). The transfer marks a pivotal step in the stadium’s journey, with the BCA planning a comprehensive revamp aimed at transforming the venue into a world-class cricketing facility by 2027.

The Moin-ul-Haq Stadium, located in Patna, has long been a hub for sports in the region but has faced challenges in meeting modern cricketing standards. With this transfer, the BCA announced ambitious plans to upgrade the infrastructure, including improved seating, advanced playing facilities, floodlights, and spectator amenities to align with international standards.

State-of-the-art amenities planned

The iconic Moin-ul-Haq Stadium is set for a grand makeover, promising to redefine cricketing infrastructure in Bihar. The renovated venue will feature 76 corporate boxes, accommodation for 250 VIPs, and a modern sports complex. The complex will include a badminton court, volleyball court, swimming pool, five-star hotel, fully-equipped players' hostel, restaurants, a clubhouse, and cutting-edge amenities, according to an official release.

When will Moin-ul- Haq stadium's makeover take place?

The construction is scheduled to kick off early next year, with a target completion date of 2027. BCA president Rakesh Kumar Tiwari expressed confidence in delivering a world-class stadium. “The Bihar government has fulfilled its responsibility. Now, it is up to the BCA to expedite construction and provide the people of Bihar with a stadium where they can enjoy international matches,” Tiwari said in a press release following the signing of registry documents on Tuesday.

Government support and key signatories

The Bihar government waived the Rs 37-crore land registry fee as part of the agreement. Mahendra Kumar, director of the sports department, signed the documents on behalf of the state government, while BCA president Tiwari represented the association. Other attendees included deputy director of sports Sanjay Kumar, Patna district sports officer Om Prakash, BCA secretary Jiaul Afrin, and GM administration Neeraj Rathore.

A legacy steeped in history

The stadium, with a current capacity of 25,000, has a rich history of hosting international and domestic matches. Its last international game was an India versus South Africa Women's World Cup clash on December 22, 1997. It also hosted the 1996 World Cup match between Kenya and Zimbabwe, and several other significant games, including a Women's Test between India and West Indies in 1976 and a Youth Test between India and Australia in 1985.

Honouring a founding figure

Named after Moin-ul-Haq, a founding member of the Bihar Cricket Association and the first President of the All India Football Federation, the venue holds a special place in Bihar’s sporting history. This redevelopment aims to honour his legacy while preparing the stadium for a modern era of cricketing excellence.

A bold step forward

This transformation follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed on November 6 between the Bihar government and the BCA, marking a new chapter for cricket in Bihar. The revamped stadium is expected to reignite the state’s cricketing spirit and attract international matches, setting a new benchmark for sports infrastructure in the region.