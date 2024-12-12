World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 14: Live action begins at 2:30 PM
Gukesh, starting with black, will need to be cautious of Ding's attacking style, which could cost him the title. If the game ends in a draw, the contest will move to tiebreakers.
The 2024 Chess World Championship has reached its climax with the 14th and final game between challenger Gukesh and reigning World Champion Ding Liren being played today at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore.
The score is currently tied at 6.5-6.5 after a hard-fought draw in Game 13, and both players will be aiming to win the final game and secure the world champion title.
Gukesh, starting with black, will need to be cautious of Ding's attacking style, which could cost him the title. If the game ends in a draw, the contest will move to tiebreakers, starting on December 13.
What happens in case of a draw?
If the two grandmasters continue to be evenly matched in their intense battle, the final victor will be determined not by the length of the classical games, but by the intense pressure of faster time controls, where quick thinking and sharp instincts take precedence.
In this decisive moment, the tiebreak system, designed by FIDE, will come into play. The chessboard will evolve into a fast-paced arena, demanding precision, focus, and mental resilience—an exhilarating conclusion to decide who will claim the title of chess world champion.
Points progression in the series:
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren
After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren After Game 13: Gukesh 6.5-6.5 Liren
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live telecast details
The live telecast for game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live streaming details
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
2:00 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh eyeing history!
India's 18-year-old Gukesh could become the youngest ever World champion today if he could beat Ding Liren in the final game.
1:48 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Ding ready for a battle!
When asked what cane the fans expect from the final game, the reigning champion Ding said “I don’t think you will see a short draw.”. He is ready for a battle and so will Gukesh who is looking to become a world champion for the first time.
1:38 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Susan Polgar lauds Gukesh!
"He's always polite, conducts himself professionally, and very receptive to take in new information (a very important trait for a young player). Shortly after he became a grandmaster, I saw something very special in his game, approach to chess, and demeanor. He has the important intangibles rarely seen in young players this age. That's why I said all the way back then that I believe he will go the furthest among the current crop of young and extremely talented Indian prodigies. Some thought I was crazy for saying that. But here we are, a few days before a possible historic moment. Gukesh still has NOT hit his peak chess potential yet. Some small tweaks in a few key areas and he can dominate for years to come. He will have an amazing future, no matter the results of this match!" said Susan Polgar.
1:27 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!
1:17 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Will a champion be crowned today?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Chess Championship 2024. Game 14 will be played between Gukesh and Ding today as fans hope that a champion will be crowned at the end of another gruelling match in Singapore. Action to begin at 2:30 PM IST.
First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 1:14 PM IST