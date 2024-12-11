ICC Rankings: England's Harry Brook climbs on top of men's Test rankings

Harry Brook has risen to the top of the ICC Men’s Player Rankings for Test batters, overtaking his teammate Joe Root. Brook’s remarkable scores of 123 and 55 in England’s dominant 323-run victory over New Zealand in Wellington earned them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the World Test Championship series, propelling him to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time. At 25, Brook becomes the youngest batter to top the men’s Test rankings since Kane Williamson in 2015. Root, who also scored a century in the match (106 off 130 balls), is just one rating point behind Brook, with 898 points. The Proteas on top of WTC standings

In the ICC World Test Championship standings, South Africa has moved to the top after a commanding 109-run win over Sri Lanka. Captain Temba Bavuma, with scores of 78 and 66, moved up to a career-best seventh in the batting rankings. Kyle Verreynne’s third Test century saw him climb 15 places to 23rd in the world, marking his first appearance in the top 25.

Australia’s Travis Head jumped six spots to fifth in the batting rankings after his match-winning 140 in the day-night Test against India, helping level the series. Marnus Labuschagne also made gains, moving up to 13th. Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the bowlers list with a career-high 890 points, while Pat Cummins climbed to fourth. Other bowlers like Matt Henry, Mitchell Starc, and Chris Woakes also made significant improvements.

In the all-rounders rankings, India’s Ravindra Jadeja retained his No. 1 spot, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz moved up to second. In ODIs, Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 113 propelled him up 62 places, while in T20Is, Mohammad Rizwan rose to sixth among the batters.