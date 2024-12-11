Gujarat Giants part ways with Mithali Raj ahead of WPL Auction: Reports

In a significant development ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, Gujarat Giants have announced that they have parted ways with former Indian captain Mithali Raj. The franchise had signed Mithali as a mentor and advisor for a three-year term last year. However, after a disappointing run in the inaugural WPL season, where they finished at the bottom of the standings, the team has decided to release Mithali from her role.

India Today reports that Mithali has now been appointed in a new position at the Andhra Cricket Association, marking a new chapter in her cricketing career. Additionally, the Giants have also let go of Nooshin Al Khadeer, who served as their bowling coach under a two-year contract. Nooshin, who is also the head coach of the India Under-19 Women’s team, has been released as part of the team’s restructuring process.

Despite having big names like Laura Wolvaardt, Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Phoebe Litchfield, Gujarat Giants struggled to make an impact in WPL 2024. They failed to qualify beyond the league stage, receiving heavy criticism for their performance. In a surprise move, the franchise also released stand-in captain Sneh Rana before the upcoming auction.

The team has opted to retain a strong core for the 2025 season, keeping players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Laura Wolvaardt, among others. However, they have released several players, including Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, and Lea Tahuhu.

With the highest purse of INR 4.40 crore among all five WPL teams, the Giants are expected to make strategic additions to their squad during the auction, scheduled for December 15 in Bengaluru.